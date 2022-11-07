Yoti age estimation software embedded in gambling machines

Yoti’s age estimation technology is being piloted in gambling machines or 18+ gaming terminals in the UK provided by Regal Gaming Technologies, part of Merkur UK. The minimum age for gambling in the UK is 18 and inbuilt cameras running Yoti software will run its facial analysis programs as well as the option for potential gamblers to scan their Yoti digital ID app.

In a similar process to age estimation for certain categories of Instagram users, the camera will capture an image of the gambler and run its facial analysis to determine the gambler’s age, and is not checked against a database. The firm states the image is deleted immediately after.

Another option is for the machine to generate a QR code for user to scan through an option in the Yoti digital identity app, which would then instruct the machine if the person is over 18. The hopeful gambler can also select a further option in the machine’s interface to request showing physical credentials to a member of staff to authorize their machine use.

The gambling machines in the pilot will be in pubs and “entertainment” concession areas in motorway service stations. These tend to be small areas relying on signs stating the machines are not for those under 18.

Regal Gaming Technologies will carry out an evaluation of the trials with customers.

A release article on G3 Newswire states that Yoti’s technology can reduce the chances of confrontations between customers and staff when age checks are requested, and reduce staff interaction for improved customer experience.

Instagram facial age estimation rolled out in UK

Instagram users can perform age verification when they edit their age to above or below 18 through a video selfie checked with Yoti’s age estimation technology as of Monday.

Yoti’s implementation by Meta rolled out in India, Brazil and other countries in October. A roll-out in the UK was widely expected, particularly after the blame for a teenage suicide was laid at the feet of social media platforms by a coroner. Users can also verify their age by uploading an image of an identity document.

“Proving age online is a complex, industry wide challenge,” says Yoti Chief Policy and Regulatory Officer Julie Dawson. “We are delighted to continue our work with Meta to create age-appropriate experiences and enable people to thrive and be safe online. Our facial age estimation is a privacy-preserving solution. We built it to give everyone a secure way to prove their age without sharing their name or an ID document. The technology can allow minors to access content which is appropriate for their age, whilst protecting the privacy of users. Today’s announcement is another step in the right direction to create safer online environments.”

Article Topics

age verification | biometrics | facial analysis | gaming | selfie biometrics | social media | UK | Yoti