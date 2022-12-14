Biometric PAD developed by ITL, upgraded by ROC, tested by Israeli govt lab

Innovative Technology has upgraded its full portfolio of biometrics products with presentation attack detection capabilities to protect against fraud attempts.

The new single-image passive liveness detection technology was developed in-house by ITL, using a training dataset with millions of images.

“Using multiple parameters to analyse the full scene, we can determine a genuine subject or conversely identify potential fraudulent activity,” says ITL Product Manager Andrew O’Brien. “The same frame used for facial analysis is also used for spoof detection, resulting in minimal processing. By not having a separate dedicated method for spoof detection, fraudsters have no information on how the technique operates, making it more secure. Many organisations use a third party to supply their spoof detection technology, for an additional fee, but our products have this included. With only a single USB camera and no additional hardware, our solutions give accurate and reliable results in real-time.”

ITL will supply its anti-spoofing technology as a standard feature with no additional cost to customers.

“Facial analysis has a huge opportunity in bringing positive benefits to businesses in various vertical sectors and with our low-cost edge devices our customers have world class accuracy in performance, complete control on costings and now added confidence and security in relation to attempts to defraud the system,” O’Brien adds.

ROC upgrades solution for image quality checks, real-time analytics and broader implementation

The latest release of Rank One Computing’s face biometrics and analysis software development kit upgrades its capabilities with new analytics, image quality validation and presentation attack detection features.

The new Facial LiveScan version 2.0 includes real-time facial analytics, compliance checks against ISO and ICAO standards for image quality, and spoof attack detection based on ISO standards.

Facial LiveScan 2.0 is available as a native Android app or no-code browser-based solution. ROC recommends it to developers building solutions for ID proofing, passenger kiosks, ID card credentialing, and biometric time and attendance tracking.

The ROC Analytics framework has been overhauled to enable real-time measurement of dozens of facial analytics, according to the company announcement. This is also where the ISO and ICAO standards for secure government-issued document verification, travel processes, and enterprise KYC requirements.

ROC says its patented single-frame passive liveness detection method achieves spoof detection accuracy up to 99 percent. The company recently passed ISO/IEC PAD testing by iBeta.

Some of the same features were recently built into the ROC SDK v2.3 update.

INCD tests mobile face biometrics for KYC

The National Biometrics Laboratory of Israel (INCD) ‘s National Cyber Directorate has tested the performance of mobile eKYC (Electronic Know Your Customer) applications for governmental and financial use in particular.

Reportedly the largest of its kind in Israel, the test was conducted in November 2022. It examined the precision and error rates of different biometric recognition tools alongside their presentation attack detection (PAD) capabilities.

Roughly 200 individuals reportedly participated in the trial using different smartphone models, and several deceptive measures were tested, including 2D and 3D masks and make-up modifications.

INCD said the research results would be compiled and shared with the government to inform the creation of guidelines regarding best practices of secure identification and authentication processes for online services.

The news comes days after Israel’s state comptroller claimed the country’s defense forces are vulnerable to identity theft targeting biometric information.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | face biometrics | Innovative Technology | presentation attack detection | Rank One Computing | research and development | spoof detection