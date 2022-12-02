Rank One gets nod on ISO-IEC biometric PAD standard, wins a school security contract

Facial recognition vendor Rank One Computing says its single-frame passive liveness detection algorithm complies with level 1 ISO-IEC face presentation attack detection standards.

In an unrelated development, Rank One is also boasting that a West Virginia school district will install its face biometrics surveillance system.

The PAD software complies with ISO/IEC 30107-3 and was reviewed by iBeta, an independent biometrics-testing service.

Rank One CEO Scott Swann says his software is sensor and system agnostic. It scores liveness in under a second working off images and videos. The company plans to submit it to the benchmarking U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology lab for ranking.

Last month, the company released version 2.3 of its software development kit. It included upgraded liveness and presentation attack detection, tattoo recognition, face analytics and license plate detection.

Swann says algorithm accuracy is higher than 99 percent in attack and spoof detection “across a range of different facial spoofing techniques.”

Last month, the Doddridge County Schools system announced that it had signed a contract with Rank One to put facial recognition systems in schools.

This deployment will be used to control access and movement through schools. It will alert staff if it spots a face known to be unwelcome on school property.

Other school systems in the United States are experiencing entrenched opposition to biometric surveillance, although the algorithms have their academic fans, too.

The board of another West Virginia district this summer said it would test Rank One’s live facial recognition systems.

