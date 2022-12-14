euCONSENT reports improved age verification tests, Yoti gets another partner

euCONSENT reports updated trial figures and finds that standards-setting in age verification and bringing together competing suppliers have yielded equally impressive results, while Yoti notches up another integration for its face analysis age estimation.

Face estimation the most popular option in euCONSENT trials

After euCONSENT’s successful first trial of interoperable browser-based age verification and parental consent in the summer, its second round found even higher numbers of participants completing two tasks within the test, up to 84.25 percent compared to 81 percent the first time. Feedback provided clear ways to improve the platform further.

Adults and children across Europe were asked to access one of five dummy sites requiring age verification such as for alcohol sales or dating, undergo age verification, then proceed to two more sites and reuse the initial verification.

Fifty-eight percent of participants rated their verification experience positively, 22 percent negatively, according to a new summary of the project to date.

Facial age estimation was the most popular age verification option as the preference of 68 percent of participant. They reported it to be easy and less invasive than other options. Credit card verification was the least chosen option, used by only 3 percent.

This contrasts with other research in the UK that found in 2021 that among parents in favor of a minimum age for social media use, face scanning was one of the least popular choices at 8 percent, compared to 23 percent who would prefer an ID check and even 17 percent who would rather their child entered their age at sign up.

euCONSENT found that 91 percent of parents believe it necessary to provide their consent each time their child is about to share personal data and 74 percent would be willing to do this in real-life scenarios.

Some confusion was caused by facial age estimation. The providers returned an estimation which users found puzzling if it did not exactly match their actual ages. It was fixed by simplifying the return to a pass/fail for being deemed old enough.

The majority of user feedback focused on the sites of the age verification and parental control providers. These had been designed to ensure users were adults and had been written for adults, meaning children reaching them found the navigation too complex.

The project brought together competing age verification suppliers, established an advisory board of stakeholders such as Google, children’s charities and trade associations and created international standards that will allow interoperability.

The consortium will create a non-profit to continue with its mission and looks for further funding. Age verification technologies and integrations may be in demand across the EU and UK as upcoming regulations such as the UK Online Safety Bill will require content platforms to vet user ages.

Yoti provides age estimation to Talao for Web 3 wallet

British firm Yoti, which has provided facial analysis age estimation for Instagram and Facebook Dating, announces it is also supplying the software to Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) platform provider Talao for its Altme digital wallet. This allows users to create an ‘over 18’ credential to store in their wallets which can be used for proving age without revealing any further personal information.

This can be done online and aims to more inclusive as it creates a proof of age without needing a formal identity document.

“We are thrilled about our partnership with Yoti, which enables us to offer verified age credentials to Altme wallet users quickly and easily,” comments Hugo Mir, CMO at Talao

“By integrating Yoti’s solution into our Self-Sovereign Identity wallet, our users can benefit from a smooth and secure age verification process.”

Article Topics

access management | age verification | biometrics | children | euCONSENT | face biometrics | facial analysis | pilot project | Yoti