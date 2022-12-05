Facebook Dating uses Yoti age estimation to keep out minors

Facebook Dating becomes the latest product from Meta to use Yoti’s facial analysis technology for age estimation to restrict the service to adults. As with the integration of Yoti in other Meta products, roll out begins for Facebook Dating users in the U.S.

Meanwhile, its use on Instagram has prevented 96 percent of teenagers attempting to edit their date of birth to make them over 18. Yet in Yoti’s home country, the Children’s Commissioner has found that only 8 percent of parents would choose the scanning of their child’s face for age assurance.

Potential daters will have the option to upload ID instead of going through Yoti’s selfie analysis. The need for age verification is triggered by Meta’s own age detection technologies which will require the selfie or upload if there is concern the user is under aged. This will not be a blanket requirement.

Facebook Dating, which is app only, is the first dating site in the U.S. to use Yoti’s face age estimation technology, according to the UK-based company.

Instagram in the U.S. was the first Meta product to use Yoti, in certain circumstances such as attempting to change one’s age from under to over 18. Vouching by other users was also initially available. Since its Instagram pilot in June, Yoti’s face analysis has rolled out in Brazil, India and the UK.

Yoti claims that 81 percent of Instagram users presented with their menu of age verification options chose to use Yoti’s video selfie.

“Enabling young people to thrive and be safe online is of the utmost importance. So, we’re delighted to continue our work with Meta to create age appropriate experiences, this time on Facebook Dating,” comments Julie Dawson, Yoti Chief Policy & Regulatory Officer.

“Daters can have greater confidence in who they are meeting online, and most importantly, young people will be better protected from accessing inappropriate content and experiences.”

Erica Finkle, Meta Director of Data Governance says, “Our age assurance tests show that our tools are working to help keep young people within age-appropriate experiences, and we’re proud to partner with Yoti to provide people with simple to use options that respect their privacy.”

New analysis of surveys in the spring shows a lack of enthusiasm for face scanning of children among parents. The UK’s Children’s Commissioner, Dame Rachel de Souza, noted in a recent post that:

“Among parents who were in favour of having a minimum age for social media use, and ranked the six provided options of age assurance methods, 31 percent chose asking a parent to enter their child’s age as their preferred method, 23 percent chose ID checks of children, 17 percent chose asking the child to enter their own age at sign up, 14 percent chose estimating the child’s age based on their social media activity, 8 percent chose scanning their child’s face, and 6 percent chose asking their child to complete a puzzle.”

Yoti’s technology has recently been embedded in gambling machines in the UK.

