Idemia, Incode and SITA unveil international market, operations expansions

Idemia has announced the opening of a new service center in Japan which will enable the identity technology provider create a platform of collaboration with credit card companies and fintechs to offer innovative products and services to final consumers.

Incode, for its part, says it is extending its digital ID verification solution to Australia and New Zealand to enable businesses there deal with security and vulnerability issues.

Airport biometrics provider SITA, meanwhile, has also announced a partnership with Romanian tech staffing company TechTalent Software for the setting up of a research and development center in the Romanian city of Cluj-Napoca.

Idemia new center to serve millions in fintech

Based in the city of Kawasaki, the Idemia service center will offer services to millions of Japanese including the company’s card personalization services like the F.CODE, recycled PVC cards, and metal cards, according to a company announcement.

With the center, Idemia says it aims not only to address the financial institutions market of Japan, but also to expand its market presence in the East Asian economic giant.

“Idemia has been honored to support Japanese financial institutions in delivering advanced banking and payment offerings for years, and this new service center will further expand our capacity to accelerate Japan’s transition towards a fully cashless society,” said Nezu Nobuyoshi, vice president of Japan Sales at Idemia.

“Idemia will be in Japan for the long term, and we are committed towards bringing in world-class products and services, including our state-of-the-art card personalization offerings. We are investing in Japanese people and specialty Japanese products, as well as providing global support for projects in Japan – and we look forward to entering new industries within the unique Japanese market.”

The opening of the new center comes not long after Idemia rolled out its JIS2 standard-compliant banking card used by fintechs in Japan.

Last month, an Italian credit firm said it was undertaking a pilot for biometric payment cards developed partly with technology from Idemia.

Incode takes ID verification services to Australia, New Zealand

In a company blog post, Incode says this move is part of its global business expansion efforts after obtaining $220 million from some investors in 2021.

As part of its plans in the next 12 months, the face biometrics firm seeks to secure more high-profile customers and partners and also plans to complete up to three million ID verifications. The company is also looking forward to meeting a couple of other objectives which include growing its customer base for individuals and multinational companies in both Australia and New Zealand, and improving support for its teams in 2023 so as to further make its mark in the region.

The announcement by Incode of expanded digital ID verification services follows the release of a recent government report which data shows a spike in cyber-attacks in Australia, common with online transactions such as online shopping and online banking.

“The data shows that businesses are increasingly experiencing financial losses as a result of cyber-attacks,” says Ricardo Amper, founder and CEO of Incode. “What the data doesn’t show is the lack of trust that follows, which can be far more devastating for a company. 2022 has shown us there is room for a new industry standard. The government committed AU$9.9 billion in its most recent budget to cyber security, which is ample resource to invest in Australia’s biometric security. The investment is a good indicator that Australia, a well-known early adopter of technology, could become a global leader in security — Incode is committed to achieving that vision.”

In the blog post, Incode also announced new executive hires: Martin Lazarevic as general manager for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) and Ashley Hoey as technical director in charge of Asia Pacific (APAC).

SITA, TechTalent Software expand into Romania

Airport biometrics solution provider SITA has partnered with TechTalent Software for the establishment of a research and development center in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, which will enable the development of new passenger processing solutions.

The opening of the center comes as air travel is regaining momentum, and which evokes the need for more automated passenger processing systems at airports. The facility, when operational, will accommodate more than 60 software engineers, testing teams, and scrum masters by 2023, according to a press release.

Going by the partnership, TechTalent Software will build and manage the development center through a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) agreement, which will enable SITA quickly scale its teams.

“Over the past decade, Cluj-Napoca has emerged as a growing IT hub in the region, with a strong and experienced talent pool. The city will play a vital role in supporting our ambitious development program, particularly when IT skills are in high demand. After careful consideration, we are pleased to have chosen TechTalent as our technology partner to drive our expansion in Romania,” comments Alina Ionescu, chief people officer at SITA.

Iuliana Badescu, CEO of TechTalent Software, also commented: “We are delighted to have been chosen by SITA as their partner in Eastern Europe. After a long and comprehensive validation process, we are pleased that this partnership confirms the maturity level of the dynamic IT industry in Romania and of TechTalent’s advanced level of technology and business knowledge.”

SITA has been expanding its network of partners to strengthen its airport biometrics offering.

