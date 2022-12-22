Latin American digital ID firms CAF and VU add expert advisers

Brazilian digital ID provider CAF has added a new member and observer to its Board of Directors as part of efforts to expand its business in Brazil and elsewhere around the world. Another Latin American digital security firm, VU, has also announced the hiring of a digital ID and authentication maestro as senior strategic advisor with the responsibility to advance the company’s sovereign digital identity policy.

CAF brings in duo to facilitate its market expansion drive

CAF announced the coming on board of Andre Edelbrock and Trevor Clarke, both co-founders of online payments company Ethoca. Edelbrock, who served as Ethoca’s CEO has been appointed to CAF’s Board of Directors, while Clarke, Ethoca’s onetime CTO, joins the Board as an observer, the release mentions.

“Since its inception, CAF has been on a strong growth trajectory as we have cemented solid partnerships and demonstrated how innovative digital business can secure their customers’ journey,” says Darryl Green, CEO of CAF. “On behalf of my leadership team and CAF, I am excited to welcome Trevor and Andre to the board. Apart from being industry leaders, they are my long-time partners with whom I’ve had great success at Ethoca. I am excited to have their leadership and execution experience as we continue to scale our business and continue our cycle of hyper-growth in Brazil and abroad.”

The two appointees, who have held important executive positions in other companies, have more than forty years of experience between them.

“CAF has been redefining the approach to tackle fraud and protect businesses in a secure and seamless way. It is one of the most promising companies globally and I’m excited to be joining the board to help the company accelerate its momentum,” says Edelbrock.

Also commending on the appointment, Clarke says: “It’s an incredible privilege to join the CAF team at such an exciting time for the Company. I am looking forward to working alongside this brilliant group of individuals as they build on their success and execute on their global growth strategy.”

The recent appointments are part of a series of hires undertaken by the company as it looks to expand its market horizons, not just within Brazil but also in other countries.

In September, CAF also announced the hiring of Emma Lindley to support its international expansion efforts.

Digital ID expert joins VU as senior strategic adviser

Tech industry veteran Stephen Maloney, with proven expertise in digital ID and authentication, has been hired by Argentina-based VU to lead the company’s vision of self-sovereign identity which allows individuals to be in control of their personal data.

“I am proud to have Maloney on board, as he has a clear idea of the direction, we need to take to realize our vision of the future of cybersecurity: we must work to give back to citizens what belongs to them: control over their identity, over their digital assets, and over their Online Persona,” says Sebastian Stranieri, founder and CEO of VU.

Before Joining VU, Maloney served as executive vice president of GBG Plc for the Americas. He also sits on the Board of Freedom-ID, a non-profit organization that works to prevent human trafficking and protect refugees.

“We need to create an environment where individuals, the true owners of their identity, can choose when and how to share their data. As personally identifiable information is continually put at risk, we need to develop services that put users at ease and in control, while allowing companies to address their appropriate level of risk, creating a framework of mutual trust,” comments Moloney.

He is also an Advisory Board member of the University of New Hampshire’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

Article Topics

appointments | biometrics | CAF | digital identity | VU Security