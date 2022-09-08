CAF welcomes Emma Lindley as director to expand digital ID reach internationally

Companies focusing on biometrics and digital ID technologies have acquired new talent for data protection, human resources and product development over the course of last week.

CAF (formerly Combate à Fraude) announced Emma Lindley MBE will lead the company’s international expansion efforts, and ID-Pal appointed Sinead McDonald to its board of directors. Also, Onfido welcomed Elisa Gilmartin as chief people officer, and One Identity expanded its executive team with the hiring of Tat Ng, Darren Thomson, and Ken Evans.

Emma Lindley MBE to lead CAF’s international expansion

Co-founder of Women In Identity Emma Lindley MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) was chosen to lead the international expansion efforts of Brazilian digital ID firm CAF.

Lindley brings to CAF her experience with both early-stage venture-backed companies and large, $1 billion publicly-held companies.

The executive has been listed several times among the top female leaders in the Innovate Finance Powerlist, Know Identity Top 100 Leaders and Women in Tech Awards, and was voted CEO of the Year at Liminal’s KNOW Identity Awards.

According to a company announcement, the move comes at a time of substantial growth for CAF, which reportedly raised more than BRL 80 million (roughly $15.2 million) in investments this year, also thanks to the hire of CEO Darryl Green, which the firm unveiled in June.

The digital ID company says it is the only one in the country to have been confirmed for compliance to ISO 30107-3 for its presentation attack detection technology by iBeta Quality Assurance.

“CAF is a market leader in identity Brazil and it’s a privilege to join the company at this critical stage of its growth curve – to enable the expansion into new markets and verticals”, Lindley says, commenting on the news.

“Our goal is to contribute to the growth of CAF business and global market expansion, and I’m privileged to be working with some exceptional proven business leaders in identity and fraud prevention.”

Lindley’s hire comes weeks after the company appointed Jason Howard as its first chief revenue officer. In the new announcement, CAF also said it intends to hire around 100 professionals in Brazil and around the world by the end of the year.

ID-Pal appoints Sinead McDonald to board of directors

Identity verification provider ID-Pal announced the appointment of its Data Protection Officer (DPO) Sinead McDonald to its board of directors.

McDonald joined ID-Pal in 2017 after working for over 20 years in data protection and regulatory compliance roles, including 17 years at J.P. Morgan.

After joining the board, McDonald will play a critical part in ensuring the company is certified to the ISO 27001 standard.

“Since 2017 I’ve watched ID-Pal go from strength to strength with a continued focus on the safety and security of the technology and data protection,” McDonald says, commenting on the news.

“What ID-Pal has to offer its customers, a digital identity verification service, is second to none, and the growth we have seen to date is evidence of this.”

The appointment comes months after ID-Pal raised over $7 million for the international expansion of its cloud biometric solution.

Elisa Gilmartin joins Onfido as Chief People Officer

Onfido has hired Elisa Gilmartin as its new CPO. The executive brings to the team more than 20 years in human resource management across Polycom, Monster and Dell EMC. She has also worked at leading financial institutions like Fidelity Investments, BankBoston Securities and Bank of New England.

Gilmartin will be responsible for building and developing strategies to attract and retain talent while also strengthening the biometric firm’s people-centric culture.

“The level of talent I have seen in Onfido, along with an innovative technical platform and commitment to the customer, is a true differentiator,” Gilmartin says.

“As Onfido continues its growth, I am excited by the opportunity to reimagine how we can align, grow and empower employees and teams to reach their full potential while delivering innovative and secure solutions for our customers.”

Onfido also saw Pets4Homes, an online pet marketplace, recently buying its biometric verification services to provide more transparency in buying a pet.

One Identity expands executive team with three hires

One Identity has announced the appointment of Tat Ng, Darren Thomson, and Ken Evans to its executive team.

More specifically, Ng will now serve in the role of vice president (VP) of engineering, Thomson will be One Identity’s VP of product marketing, and Evans will be the company’s new VP of global demand gen and field marketing.

Ng joins One Identity after 25 years of executive-level experience in enterprise SaaS (software-as-a-service) such as Rivermine (acquired by IBM) and ChannelAdvisor (IPO). On the other hand, Thomson brings over 30 years of SaaS cybersecurity experience to One Identity after roles at Symantec and CyberCube. Finally, Evans held former leadership roles at Demandware, Veeva Systems and Fuze.

The new appointments will reportedly enable One Identity to continue meeting the market demand for security vendor consolidation and greater correlation to better protect the needs of enterprises.

“Investing in top executive talent was one of my main goals coming into One Identity. The combined experience and aptitude that Ng, Thomson and Evans bring to the table will be crucial to our continued scaling of the organization,” said One Identity’s first CEO Mark Logan, who joined the company last month.

“I’m thrilled to have them on board, and their experience will be critical to continuing to capitalize on our market leadership as the only provider to offer a true unified identity security platform.”

Article Topics

appointments | biometrics | Board of Directors | CAF | Combate à Fraude | digital identity | ID-Pal | identity verification | One Identity | Onfido