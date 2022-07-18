Combate à Fraude picks new CEO to lead digital ID market expansion efforts

Brazil-based identity verification and digital onboarding solutions provider Combate à Fraude (CAF) has hired new chief executive officer Darryl Green, co-founder of Ethoca, with the responsibility to steer the company’s market expansion plans.

Combate à Fraude, founded in 2019, provides artificial intelligence-based customizable innovative identity verification and digital onboarding solutions to a variety of businesses including banks, retailers, fintechs, and other companies. Its system also verifies document authenticity, and uses facial recognition for identity verification.

The company, which employs more than 200 people in four countries, also provides cutting-edge technologies for cyber security purposes.

In his role, Green will work to enhance the digital customer onboarding experience, improve back office efficiency and help companies reduce losses incurred from identity fraud, according to a company announcement.

Green, who has many years of experience from the fintech industry, joins CAF at a time when the company is reporting strong financial growth and a promising future.

The founder of the company Leonardo Rebite said Green’s vast experience will help CAF expand and consolidate new markets. “In addition, his philosophy of collaboration, innovation and honesty are aligned with our own beliefs and those of our growing list of clients around the world. We are excited to have him as part of our journey to transform CAF into a global success,” comments Rebite.

The new CEO said he was thrilled to join the CAF team. “With a large team of experts, CAF has not only developed a solution with advanced technology that meets this growing social and commercial need, but also has an innovative infrastructure that will drive an evolution of identity management activities not only in Brazil, but globally.”

Meanwhile, in a blog post, Green recounts his personal experience from when he co-founded Ethoca, a company which was later acquired by Mastercard. He narrates how he got involved with CAF, saying he will use his tenure as CEO to continue rapid-scaling in Brazil and to take the company’s product and expertise to the world.

CAF also deploys identity verification solutions for sports betting companies to fight fraud as explained in a recent interview granted GMB by two of the company’s directors Carla Dualib and Vitor Pelato.

“Our solution was created for the financial market and we are already trusted by the main banks. What we’re bringing to the iGaming industry is that trust we’ve built up over the last few years,” Pelato said in the interview.

“So, we certainly managed to bring that confidence that we were able to identify the final player. Assertiveness is our guarantee of knowing that the player is himself.”

