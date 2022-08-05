ITL expands US biometrics support team amid growing executive ranks for digital ID firms

ITL has expanded technical support for its biometric technology in the U.S. with a new appointment, while additions to Liminal’s advisor ranks and CAF’s C-Suite have been announced, along with promotions by Nethone and Enacomm.

Nethone welcomes Burton, promotes Pitucha

Know your users (KYU) company Nethone has welcomed software developer Mark Burton as its chief technology officer and promoted Maciej Pitucha from head of data science to chief data officer.

Burton will be responsible for scaling up the company’s fraud detection line to support its increasing customer base.

Before joining Nethone, Burton held senior engineering leadership roles within Yell, GeoSentric, and NEC. Most recently, he was working at the U.K.-based anti-money laundering SaaS company Northrow.

“I was attracted to the company’s innovative machine learning approach to online fraud detection and the many challenging problems that still remain to be solved in this field,” Burton says.

Nethone’s executive hire comes roughly a year after it raised $6.7 million in a series A round of funding.

Enacomm promotes Cagla Darveaux to senior leadership team

Enacomm has promoted Cagla Darveaux from project management and business operations to senior vice president of business development operations.

In her new role, Darveaux will oversee day-to-day activities, as well as establish a new business operations team. She will also reportedly help Enacomm develop new internal operational processes that are trackable, repeatable and reportable.

Darveaux has more than nine years of experience in project management and multi-site contact center roles.

“I’m committed to pushing Enacomm to the next level of success by achieving even greater operational efficiency,” Darveaux says.

Darveaux’s appointment follows the hire of Joseph Brown as Enacomm’s new chief revenue officer last September.

Liminal expands Principal Advisors team with Allen

Digital identity advisory firm Liminal has expanded its Principal Advisors team, bringing digital processes and services expert Ken Allen aboard.

The executive brings over 20 years of experience advising CEOs and executives in early- and growth-stage companies and has in the past collaborated with Western Union, Capital One, Socure and Equifax.

“This is an incredibly opportune time to evolve digital transformation journeys predicated on identity solutions,” Allen explains.

Liminal has also recently appointed Kathryn Montilla as its new chief operating officer.

Innovative Technology welcomes tech support specialist Jones

UK-based provider of biometric age verification and facial recognition solutions Innovative Technology has added Mel Jones as a specialist to its U.S. operations.

Jones will work alongside other technical support personnel in the region and will be responsible for supporting the company’s U.S. customers across many vertical sectors.

“I started with ITL in late April after a six-year military tour working onboard U.S. Navy ships in a technical role which included troubleshooting and repairing electrical, electronic and mechanical issues,” Jones says.

The hire comes weeks after the firm expanded the deployment of its biometric age verification systems in Bargain Booze stores in the United Kingdom.

CAF welcomes Howard as new CRO

Digital identity company CAF (formerly Combate à Fraude) has appointed Jason Howard as its first chief revenue officer.

The executive will oversee all aspects of CAF’s global go-to-market, sales and customer success efforts, with a strategic focus on encouraging growth in Brazil and internationally.

Howard will be reporting directly to CAF’s new CEO Darryl Green. Howard joins the company after serving on the leadership team at Ethoca and then as the CEO of the business unit within Mastercard.

