Alcohol retailer deploys ITL’s biometric age verification to more stores as pilot ends

A biometrics-based age verification technology MyCheckr from Innovative Technology Ltd (ITL) will be deployed in more Bargain Booze stores in the United Kingdom after a pilot was successfully concluded.

According to an announcement from the company, the deployment of the technology in these shops is to ensure children are not sold alcohol products. The biometric age estimation device is easy to use, has a high level of accuracy, is GDPR-certified, and can protect store staff from abuse, the release also says.

Product Manager for ITL Andrew O’Brien said the solution was installed in January for the trail which ended in May, and in the course of the pilot, the company was busy “busy developing MyCheckr – an anonymous age estimation system powered by ICU Lite, to give and all-in-one, standalone device that retailers can simply plug in to help cashiers with check decisions.”

O’Brien discussed the benefit of automated age checks to retail staff with Biometric Update earlier this year.

Speaking on the retailers resolve to expand the use of ITL’s solution to more of their stores, Bestway Retail’s Head of Corporate stores Clive Blinks said: “As a direct result of the successful trial, we will now be installing Innovative’s MyCheckr device at more of our Bargain Booze stores. The technology is helping to boost staff’s confidence when asking customers for ID and of course anything that ensures we protect children is paramount to us as a responsible business.”

O’Brien added that feedback gathered shows store managers were happy with the system during the pilot and think it should be deployed in all pubs and stores. “(W)ith over 75 percent of those staff questioned wanting to keep using the technology, we are delighted that we can now begin installation of the market-ready MyCheckr device at several Bargain Booze stores. Bestway Retail has embraced this initiative and clearly take their responsibility for protecting children from being mis-sold alcohol seriously. We look forward to working with other retailers in the future to help them meet their licensing objectives using age estimation technology.”

Further commenting on the development, ITL’s Senior Business Development Manager, Andy Bullock, said: “The trial of our age estimation technology with Bestway Retail was a great success and we are grateful to our ICU distribution partner Chris Woodall from CC Dynamic who was instrumental in siting the stores, establishing the right contacts and ensuring that all the kit needed at each location met the specific requirement of the store and its customers. With the help of Chris and our biometrics team from installation to trial completion, staff were impressed with the benefits the technology brings, so we look forward to rolling this out further.”

