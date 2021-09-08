Enacomm appoints new CRO to accelerate voice biometrics and fintech tools growth

Enacomm has hired Joseph Brown as its new chief revenue officer to tap into his technology leadership and global experience as the company seeks to accelerate the growth of its biometrics and tools for financial services providers.

Brown has served as senior vice president of Worldwide Sales for global ecommerce platform Avangate, and as C-suite roles with both hardware and software companies. He will take over leadership of all Enacomm revenue-generating processes, direct its strategy in sales, customer support, pricing and revenue management.

“Joe has a rare knack for powerfully driving business growth and an impressive track record of success,” comments Enacomm Founder and Chief Executive Officer Michael Boukadakis. “Enacomm is thrilled to add a true visionary to our leadership team and tap into his proven expertise at this exciting time of our company’s rapid advancement.”

Enacomm Financial Suite includes intelligent contact center solutions, next-generation voice solutions, including AI for self-service and conversational banking with popular digital assistants, and voice biometric authentication, as well as analytics and systems management.

“Enacomm is amidst a strong upward climb in the FinTech space, which presents a unique opportunity for me to play a pivotal role in helping to shape the future of the company,” says Brown. “I look forward to powering Enacomm to the next level of success and reaching more banks, credit unions and card companies with personalized customer experience solutions that reduce costs and frustration.”

The company also formed a new strategic partnership to provide its voice biometrics to customers of mobile banking firm Movo in August.

