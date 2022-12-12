Liveness detection may be coming to Apple, gesture recognition lives on for Google devices

Intellectual property protection claims by Apple for liveness detection with fingerprints or face biometrics have been published by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and spotted by Patently Apple.

The published patent filing for ‘Digital, Identification Credential User Interfaces’ describes presentation attack detection as part of a digital ID check. Interfaces are depicted which suggest applications based on checks against mobile driver’s licenses to bind the device-holder to a government-issued ID with biometrics.

Applications suggested by the filing include an age check at a liquor store, an identity check at a pharmacy, and a travel security check by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

The liveness check is presented as part of the criteria for approving the addition of a digital identification credential to an iPhone or other Apple device.

“Thus, devices are provided with faster, more efficient methods and interfaces for enrolling, managing, and using digital credentials, thereby increasing the effectiveness, efficiency, and user satisfaction with such devices,” the inventors write. “Such methods and interfaces may complement or replace other methods for enrolling, managing, and using digital credentials.”

Google Motion Sense and passkeys

The Soli radar sensor found in Google’s Pixel 4 smartphone before fading from the product line is working much more effectively in the Nest Hub, Android Police reports.

The gesture recognition was not effective enough in the Pixel 4 to be continued in other Pixel phones, or even supported worldwide with the Pixel 4.

The Soli sensor is too expensive to be implemented in recent phones, according to the report, but also provides presence detection for the Nest Thermostat.

Google’s Advanced Technology And Projects (ATAP) has further plans for the Soli sensor, according to the report, which may include the Pixel Tablet planned for launch next year.

Support for passkeys is now available in Chrome Stable M108, meanwhile. In a Chromium Blog post, the passwordless account sign-in feature and how to use it are described, and described as a “major milestone.”

