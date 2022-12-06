Scytáles wins EU Digital Identity Wallet contract, Council reaches consensus on rules

Scytáles AB has won the contract to build the European Digital Identity Wallet, together with its partner Netcompany-Intrasoft.

The contract includes development, consulting and support services for the digital identity wallet. The wallet is intended to provide universal, interoperable digital identity, along with electronic signatures and document validation across all sectors. It is also intended to provide full transparency of data use.

Scytáles says the wallet will provide safe, secure and transparent digital identification, with benefits of ease of use and reduced costs for businesses, while enabling more cross-border transactions.

The wallet will be offered to EU Member States and other stakeholders implementing the requirements of the framework for a European digital identity, according to the company announcement.

Luxembourg-based Netcompany-Intrasoft is a part of the Netcompany Group.

“Since the global pandemic the digitalization of processes for both companies and public services has made safe digital identification imperative,” says Scytáles AB CEO Konstantin Papaxanthis. “The EU Digital Wallet will simplify daily life for EU citizens and businesses and create growth opportunities for public and private services across the EU. We are honored to have been awarded the EU Digital Wallet contract with our reputable partner and proud that Scytáles’ world leading technology gets recognized.”

The EU Digital Identity Wallet is planned for a 2024 release, after the legislation underpinning it is passed in spring of 2023.

Progress on legislation

The European Council has reached a common position on the legislation setting the framework for a European digital identity. Revisions are intended to ensure universal access for people and businesses.

The proposed framework amends the 2014 eIDAS regulation on electronic identification and trust services. Member states will be required to issue a digital wallet to common technical standards and with relevant certifications.

To help establish the architecture, speed up implementation and avoid fragmentation, the Council recommends a Union toolbox be developed.

Any wallet issued will have to be a digital ID “in its own right” and meet assurance level “high.” A specific provision was also added to the proposal to account for onboarding of users in states where a national digital ID with assurance level “substantial” has already been issued.

Certification for secure storage of cryptographic data is also expected to be added to the requirements.

Notification by relying parties that it will use the wallet should include minimal information and be cost-effective, but sector-specific rules may be needed.

The proposal includes a 24-month implementation period, starting from the adoption of the implementing acts. This could easily push the wallet’s availability beyond the previously-stated 2024 goal.

The text clarifies that authentication with the wallet, as well as its revocation, should not impose any costs on individuals, though businesses may incur cost for authentication.

Definitions and interrelation with the Digital Markets Act is also clarified.

The proposal also introduces the possibility for public sector bodies to issue electronic attestation of attributes with the same legal status as qualified electronic attestation of attributes directly to the wallet.

The unique and persistent identifier has been retained, but member states are made responsible for protecting personal data and safeguarding users from being profiled.

“Digital technologies can make our life so easy,” says Czech Deputy Prime Minister for Digitalization and Minister of Regional Development Ivan Basrtos. “I am convinced that a European digital identity wallet is indispensable for our citizens and businesses. We are looking at a massive advancement in how people use their identity and credentials in everyday contact with both public and private entities, and in how they use digital services. All while firmly keeping control over their data.”

Having established the common position, the EC can now enter trilogues with the European Parliament, when it is ready, to negotiate the final legislation.

Article Topics

data privacy | data protection | digital ID | digital wallet | eID | eIDAS | EU | government purchasing | legislation | Netcompany-Intrasoft | Seychelles | standards