SiLC Technologies unveils new vision system for robotics, autonomous vehicles, cameras

Vision sensor startup SiLC Technologies has announced the launch of a new vision system featuring high resolution and precision alongside long-range and polarization information reading capabilities.

Called Eyeonic, the solution brings the firm’s photonics technology to one of the industry’s first available turnkey vision solutions. Its goal is to reduce time to market for manufacturers looking at incorporating machine vision into their products.

According to SiLC, the new solution delivers the highest levels of vision perception to identify and avoid objects with very low latency, even at distances greater than 1 kilometer.

From a technical standpoint, the Eyeonic Vision System relies on SiLC’s fully integrated silicon photonics chip. The component features roughly ten milli-degrees of angular resolution matched with mm-level precision.

Thanks to these specifications, the sensor can measure the shape and distance of objects with high precision at substantial distances and reportedly provide more than ten times the definition and accuracy of legacy LiDAR offerings.

The Eyeonic Vision System also enables the synchronization of multiple vision sensors for unlimited points/second and supports multiple scanner options.

“Our goal is to change the status quo for machine vision,” comments SiLC CEO Mehdi Asghari. “When bringing vision to machines, the criticality of ranging precision, direct monitoring of motion through instantaneous velocity, spatial resolution for recognition of fine features and polarization for material detection cannot be understated.”

The company confirmed it will showcase the Eyeonic Vision System capabilities next month at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, but Asghari says the device is already available for shipping worldwide.

“At CES, we’re showing the industry’s most powerful system, and it is shipping to strategic customers,” the CEO adds. “SiLC is poised to accelerate time to market for leaders in the machine vision arena looking to bring unparalleled vision to their applications in the future.”

The release of the new solution comes months after the company first unveiled the new sensors, which it said could also be used for 3D biometrics to identify people’s faces at a distance.

Article Topics

machine vision | object recognition | photonics | sensors | SiLC Technologies