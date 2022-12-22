Vietnamese consumers want to use biometrics instead of passwords; VinCSS wants to help

Consumers in Vietnam are bullish on biometrics, with 75 percent finding them more convenient than using cards or other devices for authentication.

Biometrics are recognized as more secure for identity verification than PINs and passwords by 78 percent of Vietnamese consumers, according to new research from Mastercard, Vietnam Business Forum reports.

More than three-quarters (76 percent) also see biometrics as more secure than traditional authentication methods for payments.

Biometrics have also been used for payments by 76 percent of Vietnamese people within the past year.

Use of biometrics increased in frequency for 59 percent this year.

Among modalities, 93 percent are using or plan to use fingerprint biometrics, and 89 percent use or will use facial recognition, followed by voice recognition (79 percent).

The findings are published in Mastercard’s New Payments index 2022, which cover 40 markets in five different regions.

VinCSS launches IoT device platform, receives Frost & Sullivan award

VinCSS launched a new platform for onboarding to IoT devices based on the FIDO Alliance’s standard at a FICO seminar in Japan, Ictnews reports.

IoT devices present businesses with a range of challenges, from securing the data they hold to deployment cost and complexity, according to the report.

The VinCSS IoT FDO platform is one of the first commercial applications of the device onboarding standard, developed in response to these challenges. The FIDO Device Onboarding standard was published last July.

FIDO Alliance Executive Director Andrew Shikiar says VinCSS development of solutions based on FIDO2 and other Alliance standards is driving the market for strong passwordless authentication in its home base of Vietnam and beyond.

“The VinCSS IoT FDO platform is the next step in the strategy of spreading, applying a variety of strong passwordless authentication technologies according to FIDO2 standards into other potential fields such as IoT security, automotive security,” says VinCSS CEO Do Ngoc Duy Trac, as translated by Google. He also suggests the company will continue expanding its joint research and cooperation activities with international partners.

Frost & Sullivan, meanwhile, has recognized VinCSS with the 2022 SEA (Southeast Asian) Enabling Technology Leadership Award for its passwordless authentication with biometrics and physical tokens.

“VinCSS is the first company in Vietnam and SEA to produce its FIDO2 ecosystem to promote passwordless IAM solutions. Despite its startup roots, the company is a formidable market player with extensive investment in R&D and industry-leading solutions gaining domestic and global customer adoption,” says Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Research Industry Principal Anh Tien Vu.

