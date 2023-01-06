Delta combines airport face biometrics, in-flight personalization in integrated platform

Delta Airlines has branded its passenger experience technologies, including face biometrics for check-in processes, bag drops, security and boarding, as the Delta Sync platform.

The platform is available to SkyMiles members, and also includes content personalization for Delta’s in-flight entertainment system. SkyMiles members who opt into Delta Sync face biometrics can perform the above airport processes without presenting an ID document or boarding pass.

Delta Sync also includes Wi-Fi access and food and beverage ordering through a touchscreen.

Content and service partners for the in-flight entertainment system include T-Mobile, American Express, Paramount+, New York Times Games and Resy.

The biometric facial matching feature is currently available in Atlanta and Detroit, and is supplied by Pangiam.

Delta has also developed what it calls a ‘Parallel Reality’ screen which uses face biometrics to show personalized flight information to multiple travellers at the same time.

The airline is showing off its new Delta Sync platform at CES 2023, on this week in Las Vegas.

Article Topics

airports | biometrics | Delta Airlines | digital identity | face biometrics | personalization