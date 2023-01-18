High-speed palm vein biometric retail payment solution launched

Ingenico has revealed a palm vein biometric payment solution in partnership with Fujitsu Frontech North America, through its subsidiary Fulcrum Biometrics.

The new solution is designed as part of Ingenico’s AXIUM line of Android payment terminals, and the partners say they it provides contactless transactions while reducing queues with faster check-outs. It is also intended to minimize fraud risk and streamline the customer experience.

Customer biometrics are scanned with a near infra-red sensor, and does not require the use of a payment card, PIN or other authentication factor.

Fujitsu brings its PalmSecure technology, and biometric identification technology developed by Fulcrum.

“Palm vein identification is a much faster way of making payments than traditional chip and pin and offers several tangible advantages, with none of the security risks of other biometric methods,” comments Ingenico Senior Executive Vice-President of Global Solutions Development Michel Léger. “We are seeing a lot of interest from merchants in the solution that we have developed with Fujitsu Frontech North America and Fulcrum Biometrics. Palm vein identification gives them new opportunities to authenticate and identify their customers in the most possible seamless way, personalize their offers and create unrivaled experiences in-store. This partnership is set to transform and revolutionize payment experiences for consumers.”

Consumers enroll to the service with a scan on a device designed by Ingenico, with Fujitsu’s PalmSecure-F Pro Sensor and software. The encrypted and tokenized biometrics are linked to the customer’s payment card in Ingenico’s secure cloud environment, according to the announcement.

Fulcrum Biometrics CEO and Fujitsu Frontech North America VP of Biometrics says “retail customers are lining up to pilot the technology.”

“Our palm vein technology provides the most advanced consumer protection available in any biometric modality,” says Shuhei Oyake, president and CEO of Fujitsu Frontech North America. “Your palm vein pattern is totally internal to your body and therefore cannot be captured without your knowledge. Our patented technology for matching palm vein templates without needing to decrypt them means that there is never a time when your unencrypted biometric could be compromised. Fujitsu Frontech North America and Ingenico together will deliver merchants and consumers a long-awaited solution for frictionless and secure payments.”

Vein biometrics have been forecast to make up a billion-dollar market by 2029.

