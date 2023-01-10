Isorg receives FBI certification for FAP30 OPD biometric sensor

Isorg’s Bio1Print30 large-area fingerprint sensor has been certified to the FBI’s Personal Identity Validation (PIV) requirements for FAP30 biometric scanning.

It is the second in Isorg’s family of fingerprint scanning modules based on organic photodetectors (OPDs) to qualify for deployment for sensitive government applications, such as access control at critical facilities or border control scenarios.

The Bio1Print30 also includes Isorg’s proprietary ASIC for fast and easy integration, according to the company announcement.

“As larger fingerprint sensors enhance security, Isorg is pleased to receive FBI certification of its FAP30 device. We are bringing to the security and ID market a large form factor OPD fingerprint sensor, which scales up the active area of the fingerprint scanner while maintaining the same high-resolution image,” states Dieter May, CEO of Isorg.

Isorg is the only manufacturer of organic-based sensors to receive FBI certification, the company says. Its FAP30 sensor provides a thin form-factor, which at only 1.5mm is 30 percent slimmer than earlier models. The sensor also features resistance to interference from intense indoor lighting or direct sunlight, to shocks and variations in temperature and moisture.

Since the sensor is placed behind the light source, it is more tolerant of outdoor light than those based on TFT optical technologies, Isorg says.

May adds that Isorg’s OPD technology has performance, size and weight advantages, but also can be laminated onto an OLED display. This makes it suitable for high-security applications with multiple fingerprints on mobile phones.

Overall, first adopters of organic-based sensors for integration in displays will be able to ramp up the security component of products within their portfolios and gain a competitive edge,” he says.

Isorg signed a deal to license biometric algorithms from Precise for use with its OPD fingerprint sensors, which was announced just a week ago. Supplying mobile devices was specifically noted in that announcement.

