Lisnr, Clear partner for ultrasonic age verification through digital identity in retail

Lisnr is combining its data-over-sound technology with the age verification process of secure identity company Clear to allow Lisnr users to deploy sound for age verification in retail settings. The deal is Lisnr’s first major partnership in digital identity in the U.S.

As a hardware and software solution, Lisnr uses near-ultrasonic sound to transmit data using a speaker to and between any smart device with a microphone, such as a smartphone or enabled POS. A device enabled with Lisnr software can detect, transmit, and receive data from another device broadcasting Lisnr sound if in range. It works at close range such as for payments, then for other features such as device (customer) tracking up to 200 feet away.

This allows proof-present authentication through proximity tokens.

The collaboration with Clear would see Lisnr customers using the ultrasound technology to communicate age verification data from Clear to inform a retailer that the customer with the app on their device is pre-verified as of age to buy an age-protected product.

Transmitting the age verification data via sound should mean the retailer does not need to run a manual check on ID, and therefore reduces friction.

“As we continue to grow our merchant adoption in the United States and abroad, the need for frictionless and secure transactions is prevalent now more than ever, proving that sound is an excellent standard for proximity authentication,” comments Eric Allen, CEO at Lisnr.

“As we solve similar pain points in the retail, transit, and event spaces, Lisnr’s ability to provide a secure, data transmission between merchant and consumer will help enhance the entire customer journey, from check-in to checkout, while providing friction-free experiences alongside Clear.”

This could provide Clear with a way to service even more individuals beyond its 14-million-strong base.

“We’re excited to work with LISNR to bring the same age verification product CLEAR’s members already know and depend on to more people,” comments Caryn Seidman-Becker, CEO at Clear.

“Consumers love that our age verification technology means they don’t have to go digging through their wallets to find their driver’s license to prove their age, and businesses nationwide trust our platform to enhance their operations. I’m confident Lisnr’s retail partners – and their customers – will appreciate the convenience, predictability, and security of Clear.”

This more positive news follows a call to re-enroll almost 50,000 Clear subscribers whose identities were reportedly verified manually rather than biometrically. The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) demanded that all air passengers have their identities checked because of the perceived vulnerability. Clear denies any violations or vulnerabilities.

Lisnr partnered with sensor and app maker Hercs last November to collaborate on a range of products aimed and gym owners and users. Products will let gym members identify themselves for custom workouts and other content. Herc’s sensor on equipment would work with the app to use AI algorithms to record fitness and predict achievement.

