TrustID adds voice to OIX to help shape UK trust framework

UK-based digital ID provider TrustID has announced it is now part of the Open Identity Exchange (OIX).

According to the company, the move will support the community in better understanding developing opportunities and the ongoing evolution of digital ID verification technologies.

“The foundation of any digital identity is robust physical identity verification during enrolment,” explains David Park, chief strategy officer at TrustID, referring to the company’s biometrics, fraud detection and data checks capabilities.

“We believe our services will be more relevant than ever when it comes to issuing a digital identity.”

Further, Park explains that as remote, online, and digital identity verification becomes increasingly relevant, the firm is eager to explore new opportunities in this space.

“The OIX community is a great place to be able to do that,” the executive adds. “As one of the first providers in the UK to be certified under the UK trust framework, we also want to be part of the collective OIX voice that is helping to shape the UK’s trust framework.”

The point is echoed by Nick Mothershaw, chief identity strategist at OIX, who says the Exchange is playing a pivotal role in shaping trust frameworks around the world, including the architecture of the trust framework in the UK.

“The ultimate goal [is] to ensure digital ID works well for every party in the digital ID ecosystem,” Mothershaw concludes. “We are delighted to be able to welcome TrustID to the OIX community, and we are confident that they will bring as much valuable insight to our mission as we will to their vision and growth plans.”

TrustID joins OIX weeks after OCR Labs Global and OkularID, who made the announcement in December 2022.

