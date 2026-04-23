Veriff gets FIDO DocAuth certification based on tests by Ingenium Biometrics

Veriff has successfully achieved the FIDO Alliance Document Authenticity (DocAuth) certification for its full-auto identity verification product.

A release from the Estonia-headquartered firm says the third-party validation, based on testing by FIDO-accredited Ingenium Biometrics, reinforces Veriff’s status as a trusted provider of identity verification with tools that meet the highest global standards for document integrity and fraud prevention.

“An independent, standardized benchmark is the way to give customers something they can trust,” says Romain Moisescot, director of identity products at Veriff. “The fact that our Full Auto IDV product passed this evaluation across 19 document types from 12 countries, without any human intervention, sets a new baseline for what automation alone can deliver. Our Hybrid IDV product, which adds trained verification specialists for complex cases, delivers even higher accuracy.”

The DocAuth program is the digital ID industry’s first international certification to assess the “performance, usability, and security of remote systems in distinguishing genuine government-issued IDs from sophisticated forgeries.” Veriff claims to be one of the first IDV providers globally to receive the certification, which confirms the product’s ability to accurately verify identities using government documents, match IDs with selfie biometrics, and defend against advanced fraud threats.

It validates that Veriff’s product adheres to recognized open standards for commercial and governmental use cases, and ensures secure authentication while minimizing the risk of false negatives that can exclude legitimate users.

Testing incorporated evaluation across a dozen countries worldwide, including Brazil, Mexico, India, the UK and the U.S.

Andrew Shikiar, executive director and CEO at FIDO Alliance, says certification is a critical part of FIDO’s overall mission and vision for identity verification. “Verification of government-issued IDs is a critical ‘front door’ to digital services, and Veriff’s certification marks an important step in maturing the global ecosystem for trusted, interoperable identity.”

“FIDO certification sets a rigorous, independently validated bar for identity verification performance,” says Dr. Chris Allgrove, co-founder of Ingenium Biometric Laboratories. “Our evaluation tested Veriff across a broad and diverse range of genuine and false documents. Veriff demonstrated the security and usability needed to meet that standard, and certification is a meaningful achievement in a crowded field.”

Article Topics

biometrics | certification | document verification | FIDO Alliance | identity verification | Ingenium Biometrics | Veriff