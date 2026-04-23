Netherlands launches ICAO-compliant vertical ID card from IN Groupe

The Dutch Immigration and Naturalization Service (IND) has introduced a new vertically oriented identity document for foreign nationals awaiting asylum decisions. The vertical ID cards add security features and align with the latest ICAO standards.

The updated Foreign Nationals Identity Document (Type W) launched last Wednesday, making the Netherlands among the first countries to adopt the ICAO‑compliant vertical ID format for this document category.

IND said when it announced the decision to adopt the vertical format that the larger face portrait it provides is intended to ease manual identity verification, while also supporting face biometrics matching.

The agency issues the card to people who have applied for a temporary or permanent asylum residence permit and are waiting for its decision. The credential allows them to prove their identity, nationality and legal stay in the country.

Developed by Identiteit & Diensten B.V. (ID&D), part of IN Groupe, the new model is designed to improve verification speed and strengthen fraud resistance. According to IN Groupe, the card is fully compliant with ICAO TD1 specifications, which now allow portrait‑oriented layouts.

The vertical design enables a larger laser‑engraved portrait, improving visual inspection and making it easier for authorities to authenticate the holder. Enhanced portrait detail also increases protection against forgery and photo‑substitution attacks, while a 2D barcode provides quick access to document data.

IN Groupe notes that this is only the third portrait‑oriented ID card following deployments of this vertical format in Iceland and Cameroon. The card incorporates Lasink Helios, an optically variable security feature that embeds a secondary color portrait within a DOVID element.

This secondary portrait validates the primary image and helps detect tampering. The Netherlands previously introduced the technology in Dutch passports and national ID cards in 2024, so the asylum IDs represent the third national deployment of Lasink Helios. Additional safeguards include tactile elements for rapid physical verification.

IN Groupe designed complex background printing with micro‑text and UV‑reactive fluorescent patterns to increase resistance to counterfeiting and speed up checks at border points and administrative offices.

The IND emphasizes that the Type W document is not a residence permit and not a travel document, but a secure proof of identity and lawful presence for individuals in asylum procedures. IN Groupe describes the update as improving user experience and verification efficiency, and praised the Netherlands being an early adopter of newer identity technologies.

Article Topics

biometrics | ICAO | ID card | identity document | IN Groupe | Netherlands