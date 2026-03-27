FB pixel

ICAO updates e-passport verification platform with advance biometrics sharing options

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Civil / National ID
ICAO updates e-passport verification platform with advance biometrics sharing options
 

After more than a decade, the International Civil Aviation Organization ICAO has launched an updated version of its e-passport verification platform’s Public Key Directory (PKD) system, used by airlines, airports and border authorities to confirm electronic passports and digital travel documents are genuine. The update will give airlines and airports new possibilities for remote document authentication via smartphones and for accessing biometrics in advance, says the United Nations aviation body.​

The ICAO PKD has been around since 2007 and enables countries to share digital security certificates, known as “public keys,” in a central database. The database is used to verify that a travel document issued to a foreign national matches the government-issued document and has not been tampered with.​

The next-generation platform launched on Friday for ICAO member states, replacing a version that had not been updated since 2015. A broader program, including private-sector stakeholders, is planned for September 2026.

​The updated ICAO PKD system will boost the speed and efficiency of passenger processing, according to the organization. The update also broadens the range of documents it can verify beyond standard passports, now covering health certificates, digital visas and new forms of electronic ID. The underlying architecture has been made more flexible to allow new types of digital credentials to be added as travel technology evolves.​

At the same time, easing remote authentication will help airports and airlines streamline boarding, immigration and even commercial services, such as shopping.​

“These enhancements will allow airports, airlines and technology providers to better support State authorities as innovation partners,” the organization says.

ICAO has been working to advance digital identity, biometrics, data management, and other solutions through its air travel digital transformation initiative, No Country Left Behind (NCLB). In January, Amadeus signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to join the initiative, pledging to enhance the interoperability of biometrics across countries in line with ICAO standards.

The ICAO PKD database includes 107 out of the organization’s 193 member states. At the same time, it holds no personal information about travellers or the contents of their documents.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Are we human or are we agents: question proves ‘unexpectedly challenging’

In developing and defining generative AI, humankind has implicitly positioned itself against the emerging Other. For all the dreaming, computers…

 

Biometrics adoption, inclusion gains depend on bridging the understanding gap

Education is a lifelong process, and emerging technology applications like biometrics payments are often challenging for older people to understand….

 

EU Parliament backs delaying AI Act deadlines for biometrics, high-risk applications

The European Parliament has voted in favor of delaying certain rules of the EU AI Act related to high-risk AI…

 

Regulators crack down on EU age assurance — self-declaration no longer enough

A hammer lifted will, eventually, fall. Websites and social platforms are starting to feel the sting of the regulators’ gavel…

 

Robin Tombs talks UK digital ID with Trinsic as Yoti passes 23M global downloads

A new episode of the Future of Identity podcast, hosted by Trinsic’s Riley Hughes, features a conversation with Robin Tombs,…

 

Marshall Scholar tells BU Podcast how to fix the age assurance debate

Ben Fischer is a Marshall Scholar studying the technical and social implications of privacy preserving age assurance at the University…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events