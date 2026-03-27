ICAO updates e-passport verification platform with advance biometrics sharing options

After more than a decade, the International Civil Aviation Organization ICAO has launched an updated version of its e-passport verification platform’s Public Key Directory (PKD) system, used by airlines, airports and border authorities to confirm electronic passports and digital travel documents are genuine. The update will give airlines and airports new possibilities for remote document authentication via smartphones and for accessing biometrics in advance, says the United Nations aviation body.​

The ICAO PKD has been around since 2007 and enables countries to share digital security certificates, known as “public keys,” in a central database. The database is used to verify that a travel document issued to a foreign national matches the government-issued document and has not been tampered with.​

The next-generation platform launched on Friday for ICAO member states, replacing a version that had not been updated since 2015. A broader program, including private-sector stakeholders, is planned for September 2026.

​The updated ICAO PKD system will boost the speed and efficiency of passenger processing, according to the organization. The update also broadens the range of documents it can verify beyond standard passports, now covering health certificates, digital visas and new forms of electronic ID. The underlying architecture has been made more flexible to allow new types of digital credentials to be added as travel technology evolves.​

At the same time, easing remote authentication will help airports and airlines streamline boarding, immigration and even commercial services, such as shopping.​

“These enhancements will allow airports, airlines and technology providers to better support State authorities as innovation partners,” the organization says.

ICAO has been working to advance digital identity, biometrics, data management, and other solutions through its air travel digital transformation initiative, No Country Left Behind (NCLB). In January, Amadeus signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to join the initiative, pledging to enhance the interoperability of biometrics across countries in line with ICAO standards.

The ICAO PKD database includes 107 out of the organization’s 193 member states. At the same time, it holds no personal information about travellers or the contents of their documents.

Article Topics

biometric passport | biometrics | digital ID | digital travel credentials | ICAO | ICAO PKD | remote identity proofing | travel documents