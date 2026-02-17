Protect business operations from AI fraud attacks and prepare for what’s coming next

Online fraud prevention has taken a central role in business operations and AI is largely to blame, enabling attacks with greater sophistication and easier scalability.

Veriff’s research quantifies the extent of this change, and its impact, and two fraud protection and compliance leaders from the company will share their perspective on the actions businesses should take in response in an upcoming webinar hosted by Biometric Update.

“Identity fraud trends in 2026: How AI is reshaping risk, trust and compliance” draws on Veriff’s recent Identity Fraud Report 2026, presenting key findings and insights to help fraud, security and compliance leaders arm themselves against the tide of deepfakes, synthetic identities and multi-touchpoint attacks. Veriff is protecting a growing number of companies around the world, and reports a 300 percent surge in identity verifications as its customers fend off a new breed of sophisticated, AI-powered fraud attacks.

Veriff Fraud Platform Lead Ira Bondar and Lead Product Manager Geo Jolly join Biometric Update at 3pm UTC on Wednesday, February 25 to delve into the sophisticated attacks that AI has introduced to the threat landscape, and the kinds of defenses that are proving more and less effective against them.

Attendance is free with registration.

