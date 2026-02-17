FB pixel

Protect business operations from AI fraud attacks and prepare for what’s coming next

Veriff joins Biometric Update webinar to explore 2026 identity threat research
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Protect business operations from AI fraud attacks and prepare for what’s coming next
 

Online fraud prevention has taken a central role in business operations and AI is largely to blame, enabling attacks with greater sophistication and easier scalability.

Veriff’s research quantifies the extent of this change, and its impact, and two fraud protection and compliance leaders from the company will share their perspective on the actions businesses should take in response in an upcoming webinar hosted by Biometric Update.

Identity fraud trends in 2026: How AI is reshaping risk, trust and compliance” draws on Veriff’s recent Identity Fraud Report 2026, presenting key findings and insights to help fraud, security and compliance leaders arm themselves against the tide of deepfakes, synthetic identities and multi-touchpoint attacks. Veriff is protecting a growing number of companies around the world, and reports a 300 percent surge in identity verifications as its customers fend off a new breed of sophisticated, AI-powered fraud attacks.

Veriff Fraud Platform Lead Ira Bondar and Lead Product Manager Geo Jolly join Biometric Update at 3pm UTC on Wednesday, February 25 to delve into the sophisticated attacks that AI has introduced to the threat landscape, and the kinds of defenses that are proving more and less effective against them.

Attendance is free with registration.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

DHS RIVR results suggest most ID document validation disastrously ineffective

The results of the identity document validation track within the 2025 Remote Identity Validation Rally are sobering. They indicate that…

 

DHS signals major expansion of biometric matching infrastructure

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has issued a Request for Information (RFI) seeking industry input on biometric matching software…

 

ROC impresses in NIST biometric age estimation benchmark, Shufti makes debut

Two new entrants to NIST’s Face Analysis Technology Evaluation (FATE) Age Estimation & Verification, one a debut and the other…

 

Online dating at risk as romance scams, deepfakes infiltrate platforms

Online dating sites are being flooded with deepfakes and AI content, making it hard for users to distinguish real matches…

 

Police Scotland plans LFR business case, consultation on the way to a decision: SPA

Police Scotland has not yet made a final decision on implementing live facial recognition (LFR) and has instead announced its…

 

With shift in UK online safety policy, Starmer tells Silicon Valley to ‘bring it on’

A new statement from UK prime minister Keir Starmer outlines his government’s plans to continue developing policies and regulations that…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events