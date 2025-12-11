Veriff reports 30-fold surge in authentication volumes amid digital ID boom

Veriff has reported explosive growth in authentication volumes as demand for secure digital identity surges across industries.

The Estonia-founded firm says verification volumes have grown more than 30-fold year-over-year, reflecting the rising need to counter synthetic identities and deepfake-driven attacks.

Veriff recently released The UK Fraud Industry Pulse Survey 2025, which draws from insights provided by fraud decision-makers with large organizations based in the UK, but makes clear that the main trend they are seeing is playing out across the world.

The company tripled verification volumes in the past year and, after taking ten years to reach 400 million verifications, is on track to complete another 400 million in just five months. It attributes this acceleration to the proliferation of AI-generated content, which has blurred the line between authentic and fraudulent digital identities.

“Powering the largest global technology companies shows the importance of accuracy and resilience of our platform and how verification volumes have evolved from user onboarding to authenticating every transaction online,” says Kaarel Kotkas, founder and CEO.

“Today, every fourth person is using our services across multiple merchants per quarter, and together with our customers, we’re driving industry-wide collaboration against fraud and moving towards least friction for the honest.”

Recent customer wins indicate Veriff’s expanding footprint. These include financial services company Western Union, marketplaces such as Instacart and Uber, and dating platform Bumble that have all adopted Veriff’s technology.

The company’s 2025 highlights include tripling verification volumes year-over-year, doubling revenue past $100 million, and achieving profitability. Veriff has also expanded across Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific, deepening its presence in emerging markets where digital identity systems are scaling rapidly.

Veriff’s recent 2025 survey of UK fraud found that 61.5 percent of UK fraud professionals have seen increased use of AI in online fraud over the past year. This is consistent with global findings in the U.S. (60.5 percent) and Brazil (69 percent). Veriff’s UK Fraud Industry Pulse Survey 2025 has key insights, from companies including Webull and JTI Philippines, and reveals how values and efforts to fight fraud are cohering.

Article Topics

biometric authentication | biometrics | digital ID | financial results | synthetic identity fraud | Veriff