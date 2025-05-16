Veriff opens technology hub in São Paulo, Brazil

Veriff has expanded into Latin America with the opening of its Veriff Americas headquarters in São Paulo, Brazil.

The Estonia-headquartered digital identity verification company reports more than a 2.5x increase in business volumes in Latin America over the past year. Veriff first announced plans to expand its footprint in the region in January.

“Establishing a technology hub in São Paulo is a strategic decision to best serve our global customer base in the Americas,” says Kaarel Kotkas, Founder and CEO of Veriff.

With Sao Paulo becoming Veriff’s Center of Excellence in the Americas, the company is investing more than $3 million in the expansion in the region this year. Additional investments will continue over the next years.

Veriff continues to report strong financial performance, noting an 80% year-over-year profitable revenue growth. In Q1’25, the company realized a 335% increase in total verification volumes, and its customer base grew by 71% compared to last year including IDV deals with popular dating app Bumble and decentralized identity infrastructure outfit Trident3.

In September it completed the ISO/IEC 30107-3 Level 2 Compliance evaluation for biometric passive liveness detection by iBeta.

Veriff says expansion to the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is also on the horizon.

