FB pixel

FIDO debuts document authenticity certification for mobile and remote ID verification

| Alessandro Mascellino
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
FIDO debuts document authenticity certification for mobile and remote ID verification
 

The FIDO Alliance has introduced a new certification program to address the rising need for more robust and straightforward online identity verification.

The Document Authenticity (DocAuth) certificate will confirm whether a vendor’s product can determine if a government-issued ID is authentic, matches the ID’s holder and complies with the performance criteria described in the FIDO Alliance’s document authenticity requirements.

Alliance members are charged $10,000 for certification; Non-members pay $13,000.

According to the group, the DocAuth program comes at a moment of increasing demand for more robust verification to validate an individual’s identity remotely.

“Accurately verifying a user’s identity during initial account creation is a critical step in the overall integrity of the account,” says Andrew Shikiar, executive director of the FIDO Alliance. It also strengthens the security of subsequent FIDO-based sign-ins.

The group is partnering with FIDO Accredited Laboratories, which will evaluate mobile ID document verification systems’ capabilities.

In the UK, the Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS), a FIDO-accredited laboratory, will do certification assessments. In the U.S., assessments will be done by iBeta Quality Assurance.

The certification process of a mobile document verification system. Credit: FIDO Alliance.

DocAuth gives vendors a FIDO-certified mark to show that their mobile document verification systems meet global standards.

He says that multiple organizations have already started their assessments. The first DocAuth-certified products are anticipated to in 2023.

The program comes a month after Avast joined the FIDO Alliance to collaborate on a passwordless future.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

The ID16.9 Podcast

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Research

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events

Explaining Biometrics