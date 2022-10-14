FIDO debuts document authenticity certification for mobile and remote ID verification
The FIDO Alliance has introduced a new certification program to address the rising need for more robust and straightforward online identity verification.
The Document Authenticity (DocAuth) certificate will confirm whether a vendor’s product can determine if a government-issued ID is authentic, matches the ID’s holder and complies with the performance criteria described in the FIDO Alliance’s document authenticity requirements.
Alliance members are charged $10,000 for certification; Non-members pay $13,000.
According to the group, the DocAuth program comes at a moment of increasing demand for more robust verification to validate an individual’s identity remotely.
“Accurately verifying a user’s identity during initial account creation is a critical step in the overall integrity of the account,” says Andrew Shikiar, executive director of the FIDO Alliance. It also strengthens the security of subsequent FIDO-based sign-ins.
The group is partnering with FIDO Accredited Laboratories, which will evaluate mobile ID document verification systems’ capabilities.
In the UK, the Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS), a FIDO-accredited laboratory, will do certification assessments. In the U.S., assessments will be done by iBeta Quality Assurance.
The certification process of a mobile document verification system. Credit: FIDO Alliance.
DocAuth gives vendors a FIDO-certified mark to show that their mobile document verification systems meet global standards.
He says that multiple organizations have already started their assessments. The first DocAuth-certified products are anticipated to in 2023.
The program comes a month after Avast joined the FIDO Alliance to collaborate on a passwordless future.
