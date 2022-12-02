OCR Labs Global and OkularID contribute digital ID expertise to Open Identity Exchange

Two companies specializing in digital ID solutions have officially joined the Open Identity Exchange (OIX), a community aimed at creating universally trusted ID.

“OIX is technology agnostic, and our members come from a wide range of competing business sectors,” explains Nick Mothershaw, Chief Identity Strategist at OIX.

“The focus is on ensuring digital ID works for everyone involved – from vendors, governments and trust frameworks creators to acceptor of digital IDs and end consumers.”

The first new OIX member is OCR Labs, which made the announcement on Tuesday. The company said that by joining the community, it hopes to better understand the key issues impacting the UK and US markets and help drive positive changes by pushing forward the way IDs are verified.

“It’s no longer just about banking and gaming. From right to work, right to rent, to exam testing, renting vehicles and even online dating, ID verification has become crucial to enabling people to participate in wider society,” comments Russ Cohn, general manager of EMEA for OCR Labs.

“OIX has a broad membership of vendors, trade bodies and global organizations, as well as influence with key stakeholders in the digital ID ecosystems. Its role in educating and progressing digital ID has been significant, and we are pleased to be joining the movement,” Cohn concludes.

OCR Labs has also recently been certified under the UK Digital Identity & Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF) as an official digital identity service provider (IDSP).

Selfie biometrics and liveness detection provider OkularID, a subsidiary of UK-based company Aikaki is the second digital ID firm joining the OIX community this week.

OkularID says it will now contribute to the OIX ecosystem to help ensure digital wallets become increasingly more compatible and offer passwordless access to digital assets.

“We are in the midst of a unique convergence of trends — an ever-increasing need for digital protection, bigger budgets for cyber security, much-needed government interventions and changing consumer preferences,” comments OkularID Co-founder Sanjay Kumar.

“There is an immense opportunity to make a coordinated, concerted push to provide digital IDs to everyone. By joining the OIX community, we can have a greater impact on that push.”

The latest findings and data from the Open Identity Exchange were presented at the consortium’s Identity Trust 2022 conference in London last month.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID | digital identity | interoperability | OCR Labs | OkularID | Open Identity Exchange (OIX)