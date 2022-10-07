OCR Labs, Onfido, OneID certified for UK digital ID scheme, IDnow meets EU standard

OCR Labs Global, Onfido and OneID separately announced they have received official government accreditation under the UK Digital Identity & Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF) as certified digital identity service providers (IDSP).

According to Russ Cohn, International GM for OCR Labs, the company is the most accredited supplier of digital ID checks services in the market of the 13 companies accredited by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) now certified for right to work, right to rent and criminal records checks (DBS) in the UK.

“We are delighted to be awarded UK [DIATF] accreditation as we believe digital identity is the key to ensuring security, privacy, and convenience for people and businesses as they increasingly participate in the digital economy in an expanding remote world,” Cohn says.

According to the executive, the move towards remote working has increased the business need for technologies that verify a person’s identity to ensure trust between both parties.

“As the UK Digital Identity & Attributes Trust Framework evolves, we hope it will become the standard for both public and private industries.”

Incidentally, OCR Labs Global was also the first private entity to be accredited under Australia’s digital identity trust framework earlier this year. The company said it intends to achieve Canadian ID certification by the end of 2022.

Back to the DIATF, Onfido was also certified for IDSP, making the announcement in a blog post earlier this week.

“The certification from the UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework gives our customers continued assurances that we are meeting best-in-class standards, now and in the future,” writes Matt Peake, global director of public policy at Onfido.

“The new framework represents a positive shift in developing standards, creating compliance and trust in the identity-proofing industry. We look forward to working with DCMS and industry peers to shape the future of the framework and the regulatory ecosystem as it evolves.”

The DCMS project has just taken a blow by its new secretary of state pausing the passing of a key bill that would help entities understand the certification status of providers.

Onfido has also recently been selected by cross-border digital trade finance platform Drip Capital to streamline remote onboarding for new customers through selfie biometrics.

The third digital identity company recently receiving ISP status under the DIATF is OneID. The firm is also the first Orchestration Service Provider (OSP) to receive the certification.

OneID says in an announcement that as an OSP, it plays the role of a ‘hub’ to connect UK high street banks with online service providers that need to verify customers’ digital identities.

The company claims to be the first ‘Scheme Owner’ to be certified against the DIATF for any roles, as it operates a multi-sector scheme that enables bank customers to consent to safely share their bank-verified identity information.

IDnow certified to new EU standard

IDnow announced it received the ETSI TS 119 461 certification, a European technical standard established in 2021 for identity proofing for trust services, and particularly qualified electronic signatures (QES).

Additionally, the standard defines security best practices for different identification methods, including on-site, video, automated hybrid, and NFC-based solutions.

According to the company, the certification enables IDnow to continue to provide compliant identity-proofing solutions for trust services and operate as an identity proofing service provider (IPSP) for trust service providers (TSP).

“We welcome ETSI TS 119 461 as the new industry benchmark and especially the introduction of the new minimum Level of Identity Proofing (LoIP), something IDnow has been demanding for years,” says Armin Bauer, the company’s co-founder and managing director of technology.

“This will contribute to harmonizing minimum requirements in identity proofing and raises the level of security requirements and quality expectations across the industry.”

The certification comes weeks after IDnow joined the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Accelerate@IATA 2022 accelerator program.

Article Topics

certification | digital identity | Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF) | EU | identity verification | IDnow | IDSP | OCR Labs | OneID | Onfido | standards | trust framework | UK