IDnow joins IATA accelerator program

Identity proofing platform IDnow has announced its participation in the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Accelerate@IATA 2022 accelerator program.

The move will enable the company to collaborate with IATA and its members on projects at the intersection of identity proofing and digital identity.

More specifically, IDnow will develop solutions to make flying more seamless and low-touch for passengers while lowering fraud risks for airlines.

“We understand that in the modern air travel industry, digital identities have a huge potential to shape a whole new traveler experience,” comments Michael A. Binner, director of digital identity at IDnow.

According to the executive, a digital ID can create a more seamless and low-touch experience for passengers and offer a GDPR-compliant solution for storing and sharing biometric pictures for airports and other players.

“We are excited and proud to have been selected by IATA to work together and to partner with some of the most prestigious airlines of the world to shape the future of air travel.”

IDnow joins the IATA accelerator program weeks after signing an agreement with PayRemit to provide its customers with automated identity verification with selfie biometrics for onboarding.

