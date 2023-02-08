Consumer attention prompts Liminal to assess 2K digital ID providers for landscape

The Digital Identity Landscape has grown to four times the size it was six years ago, when Liminal first created its industry visualization tool, based on the number of technology providers assessed in the 2023 edition.

The 7th annual tool for investment firms and solution providers covers more than 2,000 companies. Liminal attributes the increase to increased awareness among consumers of the need for their digital identities to be secured.

“We’re witnessing one of the most exciting times in transforming what digital identity means to enterprises and consumers,” says Travis Jarae, founder and CEO at Liminal. “New solutions are emerging that we expect will pave the path forward for creating new and better experiences, improving security, and reducing fraud risk.”

Technologies for age assurance and for decentralized identities and verifiable credential management have been added as new types of digital identity solution in the 2023 landscape. There are now 32 solutions segments mapping more than 120 product features.

Segments are identified in some cases as ubiquitous features, golden cogs, or enablers, with gear symbols in different colors. Biometrics holds a position in the middle of the landscape, and gets it own color of gear symbol. Segments are also divided into those using self-managed data, probabilistic data, and deterministic data.

Liminal released its digital identity predictions for 2023, which are also consumer-focused, last week.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | Liminal | market report