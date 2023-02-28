Cyprus plans $43M ID document upgrade tender

Biometric passports, ID cards, and residence permits issued by Cyprus are getting an upgrade at a cost of 41 million Euros (approximately US$43.5 million) following a cabinet decision, the Cyprus Mail reports.

The planned tender will be announced by the Cypriot civil registry and migration department, with a six year contract with up to five years of extensions going out for bids.

Under the planned contract, the technology provider will support the launch of new ID documents with biometric data including a photograph and fingerprints, plus a digital signature, starting in 2024. The contract could last until 2035.

The cabinet agreement sets up a tender process within the first three months of 2023, according to the report.

Cyprus’ biometric passport is currently produced by the Greek subsidiary of Veridos.

The government considers the project important not just to meet the security standard necessary for modern identity documents, but also to meet the requirements of the EU for them to be accepted throughout the bloc.

Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides has shifted the budget allocation for the project to 2024, however, and mandated that the cost of the contract must be recovered. The fees that will go towards that cost will be set by the government taking office on March 1.

The current versions of the ID documents being upgraded will remain valid until they expire.

Allegations of corruption in Cyprus in recent years have included passports being sold to ineligible people.

Article Topics

biometric passport | biometrics | Cyprus | digital ID | government purchasing | ID cards | identity document | tenders