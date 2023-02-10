India approves Alcatraz AI access control biometrics for entry into growing market

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has approved Alcatraz AI’s Rock system for biometric access to buildings. The Rock uses facial authentication to control access and tailgating detection to improve security.

Certification from the BIS is essential for products to enter the Indian market and is mandatory for biometric access products.

The Rock can be deployed as a standalone solution or added to an existing access management system to upgrade it with a biometric authentication factor. Integrator partners include Johnson Controls, PSA Security Network and Sage Integrate.

Alcatraz AI hopes the approval will help cement it as a market leader for biometric access control. It claims that more than a million employees of Fortune 2000 companies use the system which it states reduces friction and enhances privacy.

“With this certification and our ability to work natively with virtually all access control solutions,” comments Tina D’Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz AI, “we continue to transform how people enter buildings and secure areas with a simple, secure, and trusted biometric solution that supports the physical security needs of businesses in India and around the world.”

The certification follows Alcatraz AI gaining ISO 2700, ISO 27017, and ISO 27018 for biometric data security in recent months. The Rock itself has recently undergone upgrades such as new integrations with Microsoft Azure AD, Okta and Ping Identity for Single Sign-On and Profile Expiration.

Article Topics

access control | biometric authentication | biometrics | BIS | certification | facial authentication | India | standards