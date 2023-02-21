Infineon, TrustSEC team up to strengthen biometric smart card security

Infineon Technologies AG and TrustSEC have joined forces to launch BIO-SLCOS, a smart cards operating system utilizing Infineon’s latest SLC38 Secure Element. According to the companies, this secure and open platform provides flexibility, hardware independence and heightened security for various applications, such as government identification, payment processing, ticketing and access control. It also offers enhanced biometric performance, functionality and safety.

“We are committed to improving our operating system continuously by porting it to the most powerful and promising chips from our partner Infineon. This allows us to offer our customers turnkey, market-leading solutions,” says Magdy Sharawy, the CEO of TrustSEC.

TrustSEC is an information security company specializing in cryptology and biometric technology solutions. Its BIO-SLCOS operating system provides secure hardware and software products such as FIDO2 authentication, PKI applets, CPACE/CPA payment applications and customized solutions for enterprises and governments.

ABI Research forecasts that up to 140 million biometric sensor cards could be issued by 2025 to meet consumer demand for more secure and convenient biometric authentication when making payments. With a TrustSEC card, the companies say users can quickly verify their identity by placing a finger on the card’s sensor and tapping it at the terminal.

“Our broad and rapidly growing portfolio demonstrates Infineon’s leading role in shaping the market for secure elements and smart cards,” says Franck Ferrandino, the Senior Marketing Director, Connected Secure Systems at Infineon.

BIO-SLCOS is a smart card operating system designed to provide increased security, flexibility and hardware independence. Utilizing Infineon’s SLC family of secure elements, BIO-SLCOS enables application providers to add a layer of protection through fingerprint authentication.

According to the company, the SLC38 operating system provided by Infineon offers a secure solution with data integrity, tested by independent labs, that meets the highest security certification CC EAL 6+. It also manages file systems and interacts with various applications.

“Collaborating with partners, and TrustSEC in particular, has become essential to meet the new white label requirements for operating systems driven by issuers and service providers who prefer standardized payment applications based on alternative, modern smart card operating systems,” adds Ferrandino.

Last month, Infineon partnered with Sentry Enterprises to integrate Infineon’s SLC37X into Sentry’s crypto biometric cold-storage wallet.

