Sentry builds Infineon secure elements into biometric cold-storage wallet

The latest generation secure elements from Infineon have been selected for integration into the biometric cold-storage wallet for crypto developed by Sentry Enterprises.

The Sentinel biometric cold storage wallet is being developed with Infineon’s SLC37x to compliment the SentryCard biometric platform. Sentinel has already been unveiled, and will be released to the market soon, according to the announcement.

Sentry says its biometric identity platform is intended to compete across the security, payment, and crypto sectors, as well as other market segments. The platform addresses security vulnerabilities and positions Sentry for Web 3.0 and self-sovereign identity applications. It includes biometric hardware, the card operating system, integrated mobile applications and supporting back-end systems.

“Our expertise in biometric solutions has proven to be the essential foundation for building a leading global identity ecosystem. Collaborating with Infineon to integrate the SCL37x Secure Element into the SentryCard and Sentinel biometric platforms provide the perfect balance between performance, power and uncompromising security,” says Mark Bennett, CEO at Sentry Enterprises.

Infineon’s security controllers are certified to the CC EAL 6+ security level.

“There is no question that privacy-centric, biometric solutions will play a critical role in the security, identity, and emerging crypto markets,” says Arnaud Moser, senior director of Americas, Smart Cards and IoT Security, Infineon. “We believe that Sentry is the first commercially scalable player in this arena, and we are very pleased that they have selected Infineon’s SLC38 Secure Element to strengthen their platform.”

