Sentry launches dedicated business for biometric crypto cold storage

Sentry Enterprises has launched Sentinel Wallet as a company dedicated to selling its Sentinel Cold Storage Crypto Wallet, which is secured with its biometric smart card.

The solution’s software has been certified to Common Criteria EAL5+ by a credentialed security lab, and it runs on an EAL6+ chip, according to the announcement. Sentry also picked up FIDO2 certification earlier this year.

The Sentinel Cold Storage Crypto Wallet combines self-custody with fingerprint biometrics and an app. The company says that self-custody is the safest way to store digital assets.

“Expanding upon the success of our SentryCard cybersecurity identity platform, we’ve been able to address vulnerabilities in other markets segments, like cryptocurrency, that is stronger when requiring absolute proof-of-ownership prior to initiating a transaction,” comments John Calzaretta, president of Sentry Enterprises. “We believe that the Sentinel Wallet is a game-changer in the cryptocurrency arena, putting self-custody back into the hands of individual investors and away from centralized institutions.”

Sentry plans to sell Sentinel Wallet LLC through a formal investment banking process early next year.

OnChain private key backup service launched

Sentry and Singapore-based Digifinance Pte. Ltd. seem to be united in the view that education around the handling of private keys and crypto wallets is low.

Digifinance has launched the Master Key 2.0 to protect private keys and digital wallets with three-factor authentication (3FA). The three factors include SMS and authentication and personal information (knowledge-based authentication).

The MasterKey 2,0 app is free for consumers.

