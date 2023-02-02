Liquid Avatar reports growing user engagement with web3, verifiable credentials

Aftermath Islands users have created 1.2 million NFTs in the metaverse platform’s first 100 days. Those users verified that they are real people while remaining anonymous with Liquid Avatar’s Proof of Humanity, and the company is declaring the early launch a success based on the amount of user engagement.

Liquid Avatar provides its mobile app and the Meta Park Pass for biometric log-ins to Aftermath Islands and its Play to Earn metaverse game ‘Lost Kingdom of T’Sara.’ Having proven they are real and have only one account, users have collected over a billion gaming resources to create the Resource Pack NFTs, according to the announcement.

Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited, a Liquid Avatar subsidiary, reports over $2 million in retail sales since late-2021. The platform is one of the first to fully integrate Web2 and Web3 activities in one click, the company says.

“Despite the various market challenges, we have launched and continue to accelerate verifiable credentials,” says David Lucatch, CEO of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. and managing director of Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited. “Use of these credentials by Aftermath Islands and its programs continues to reinforce our focus, not only on building a Metaverse with wide appeal, but promoting the positive sentiment that we are seeing from users that have embraced the Liquid Avatar Mobile App and the Meta Park Pass as participants in an ecosystem that ensures users are real and that they don’t have to worry about fake or multiple account holders, phishing attempts, bots and other nefarious actors. Our core efforts remain squarely on digital identity, avatars, digital good and services and the Metaverse and we believe that by providing seamless, no download experiences, wide availability on a host of devices and the integration of Web2 with Web3, we will continue to see revenues, engagement, and growth.”

Liquid Avatar is also looking into new market opportunities for verifiable credentials, in response to delayed digital identity projects in Ontario and other jurisdictions. It is also awaiting final approvals from networks and payment processors for its LQID Metaverse Rewards payment card program.

Aftermath Islands, meanwhile, has decided to pass on an investment commitment from LDA Capital, citing lower prices and market capitalization, and regulatory changes.

Web3 wallets launched by Immutable and CycurID

A new wallet and passwordless authentication solution for onboarding to web3 games has been launched by Immutable.

The Immutable Passport has been launched by the ImmutableX platform for Ethereum-based web3 game development.

“For web3 gaming to reach a billion players, onboarding must be invisible, secure, and work across any game – mobile, console or desktop. Until now, security and friction have been tradeoffs. Passport is a self-custodial wallet, where users can sign in with just an email and one-time password – it will be a game changer for players and radically reduce user acquisition costs,” says Immutable President and Co-founder Robbie Ferguson. “More than that, just like a Gamertag or a Steam account, Immutable Passport offers unified identity, transaction, and authentication functionalities that simply haven’t existed in the web3 gaming space until now.”

CycurID has launched a cryptocurrency wallet with biometric transaction authorization to ease adoption of the technology, gives feedback on transaction quality, and retains user anonymity.

The imme wallet provides an automated onboarding process with identity verification for use when opening a new bank account.

Web3 domains from Unstoppable Domains, which raised $65 million to support its vision for decentralized digital identities last year, can also be used with CycurID’s imme wallet, under a new partnership.

