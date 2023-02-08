OSI joins Digital Public Goods Alliance membership

The Open Source Initiative (OSI) has become the latest organization to be part of the Digital Public Goods Alliance (DPGA).

The development was disclosed during a recent meeting of Free and Open Source Developers (FOSDEM) which coincided with the celebration of OSI’s silver anniversary, according to a press release.

As part of the DPGA, OSI will add up to efforts undertaken by the former in responding to some of the world’s critical economic and social challenges using Open Source technology.

Three activities designed by the OSI will be included in the DPGA’s annual activity roadmap for 2023, and they include conducting Open Source License Clinics for the public sector, the ‘Deep Dive AI’ education series, and the production of its State of the Source Summit instrument which gauges progress in the use of open source technology.

Commenting on the new membership, the DPGA’s co-Lead Lucy Harris says the OSI’s role is vital for the development of digital public goods. “OSI’s role as steward of the Open Source Definition, and promoter of Open Source community-building, education and advocacy is of vital importance to digital public goods. The Open Source requirement is a cornerstone of the Digital Public Goods Standard, and OSI’s membership is a manifestation of that importance.”

“OSI is the leading voice advancing the policies and principles of Open Source globally,” says Stefano Maffulli, executive director of the OSI. “The OSI helps build a world where the freedoms and opportunities of Open Source software can be enjoyed by everyone, regardless of income and resources. The OSI supports institutions and individuals—from governments and corporations to local economies and individuals—working together to create communities of practice in which healthy Open Source ecosystems thrive. OSI’s work in championing software freedom goes hand in hand with DPGA’s mission.”

Deborah Bryant, U.S. policy director for OSI, also comments: “The DPGA is already making significant progress on aligning, coordinating and advancing the contributions of its many members and stakeholders, and OSI is eager to lend our advocacy and educational efforts to the cause as well.”

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to lend OSI’s expertise to DPGA members and leaders as Open Source software remains a critical strategy to the roadmap’s impact in the future.”

The DPGA is a an initiative involving many stakeholders and its principal objective is to help poor countries reach the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals by enabling the development and use of digital public goods.

Last December, an official of the Tony Blair Institute underlined the importance of open source and standards in making legacy ID systems more flexible and adaptable to changing realities. The relation between open source technologies and digital public goods was explored in a research paper by the Brookings Institution last year.

