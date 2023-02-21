Prominent digital identity groups Kantara, WPF, Bitkom add leaders

Influential associations in digital identity technologies and biometrics Kantara Initiative, Bitkom and the World Privacy Forum (WPF) have added new parties to their leadership, while, Laxton Group and Grabba Technologies Group have chosen experienced hands to take C-level leadership positions.

Grabba Acting Chief Executive Officer Jonathon Carter shared in a Linked post that he had been confirmed in the role.

Carter was COO of the biometric hardware and software provider for two years before taking the chief executive role of the Australian company on an acting basis for the second half of last year.

Meanwhile, Laxton Group’s Nick Perkins posted that he had taken a more “focused role” as Chief Sales Officer, “managing the group’s sales resources and global sales strategy.”

Perkins has served as Laxton’s regional president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa for nearly four years, with responsibility for Africa added to the role near the beginning of his tenure in it.

Identos exec gets new role at Kantara Initiative

The chief technology officer (CTO) of Identos, Alec Laws has been elected as the new chair of the Kantara Initiative Leadership Council after being a member of the Council since March 2022.

An announcement from Identos states that the appointment underscores its shared vision with Kantara in seeing equitable and transparent exchange of identity and personal data for mutual value, by putting citizens in control of their personal data and enabling productive data collaborations.

As part of his role, Laws will support Kantara’s vision by coordinating the leadership of its various Working Groups to ensure appropriate synergy and collaboration.

“Alec’s decade of experience in tech alongside his positive track record of helping to transform the digital health landscape, make him a valuable addition to our leadership team in his new role at Kantara,” said Kay Chopard, executive director, Kantara Initiative.

“Being in a leadership role at Kantara allows Identos to contribute to the industry standards and communities from which we already benefit so much,” Laws commented after his election.

Bitkom elects new official to lead digital IDs working group

Rayissa Armata, senior head of regulatory affairs at IDnow, has been elected to oversee a working group at German digital industry association Bitkom.

Armata will be leading a working group whose objective is to bring together different industry and sector-specific technology approaches and improve public awareness of the growth potential created by digital identities, according to an announcement from IDnow.

“IDnow and Bitkom have been long-time advocates for the creation of a responsible European ID ecosystem with a digital identity wallet at its center. This is a remarkable opportunity to join our ideas including those of other German firms and experts to suggest best ways forward. As such, we are highly pleased that digital identity has a dedicated working group to best uphold the mission of Bitkom and the German economy,” says Armata.

World Privacy Forum gets deputy director

Experienced technology journalist Kate Kaye, who has reported extensively on new technologies, is coming on board as the new deputy director of the World Privacy Forum (WPF).

According to an announcement from the non-profit research group, her role will entail working on issues around AI, machine learning, digital identity ecosystems, health data ecosystems, digitalization and related impacts, development and data.

She will also contribute to the WPF’s ongoing work on data governance.

“I’ve known Kate for many years as a data-focused journalist producing forward-looking work of the highest caliber,” WPF Founder and Executive Director Pam Dixon says. “In our work at WPF, we focus on in-depth research and analysis of today’s most pressing issues, and Kate is extremely well-equipped to step in and help lead our work.”

Kaye comments: “I’ve watched over the years as Pam’s work at WPF has evolved to encompass some of the most important and challenging issues of our time. I’m beyond thrilled to be able to bring the knowledge and skills I have honed as a journalist to this organization.”

