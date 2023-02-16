Wink and Brainvire partner on biometric payments for online shopping

American biometric solutions provider Wink has formed a strategic go-to-market partnership with IT consulting firm Brainvire.

The collaboration will see the deployment of Wink’s biometric authentication, payment and checkout solutions with various e-commerce platforms and merchants.

“Brainvire’s extensive knowledge in the retail industry helps us ensure we are always bringing innovative digital commerce solutions to our customers,” comments Brainvire CEO Chintan Shah.

“We have received great demand for Wink’s unique biometric hands-free payment solution from our customers. We look forward to this partnership to help bring this innovation to merchants and consumers.”

From a technical standpoint, Wink’s biometric technology platform uses multimodal face and voice recognition, generative AI, machine learning and payments orchestration via a low-code mechanism for merchants to deploy passwordless and device-agnostic checkout experiences.

“Wink’s Biometric Platform was developed to help merchants easily make the transition to a passwordless hands-free checkout experience that prevents shopping cart abandonment due to lost passwords while eliminating fraud via strong biometric authentication and advanced payment tokenization,” says Wink CEO Deepak Jain.

“We’re excited to form this partnership with Brainvire to leverage their expertise in deploying digital solutions for the e-commerce market to accelerate market penetration of Wink’s exciting innovation.”

The collaboration comes nearly a year after Wink raised $2.85 million in a pre-seed funding round. Just weeks ago, the company announced a further $3 million seed round led by Cerracap Venture.

