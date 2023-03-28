Airport biometrics pilot announced and more anticipated

Biometric technology is becoming increasingly important in the travel industry. With the development of new capabilities, biometric authentication is seen by an airport in Vietnam, technology vendor NEC America, and a European airline as enabling more efficient and secure ways to confirm identity and enable access when traveling.

Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh Province, Vietnam is set to pilot a passenger biometric authentication system using facial recognition technology. The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has requested the airport to prevent potential congestion during the trial period and coordinate with relevant agencies and businesses to evaluate the system’s effectiveness regarding aviation security risks and passenger convenience.

Vietjet Air, Noi Bai International Airport’s aviation security center and other related partners will work closely with Van Don airport to ensure the new system is properly implemented, according to the announcement. This turn of events comes after a proposal from CAAV to extend the piloting period for biometric authentication at airports nationwide, citing the trial application of facial recognition tech at Cat Bi International Airport in Hai Phong had yet to demonstrate clear advantages or disadvantages.

The new system is expected to reduce the time for check-in procedures and increase accuracy in detecting fake documents and other banned or wanted criminals crossing borders.

NEC Corporation of America ebook promotes airport digital identity use

NEC Corporation of America has released a new eBook, ’Investing in Aviation’s Identity-First Future.’

The eBook covers the potential for digital identity platforms to change air travel, from improved operational speeds and passenger throughput to cost savings on hardware and monetization opportunities. According to recent research from Acuity Market Intelligence and FindBiometrics, this shift could be worth up to $63.4 billion by 2027.

NEC America explores multiple facets of digital identity technology and its application in aviation, including how it can improve the passenger journey. Platform-based digital ID eliminates bottlenecks by automating check-in, bag check, security, customs and boarding processes. An airport trial demonstrated a 60 percent improvement in processing time, with an average of 11 minutes to board a 130-passenger aircraft.

The eBook also covers the cost savings associated with digital identity platforms compared to traditional hardware-based solutions. Digital ID is easy to deploy and service and does not require costly maintenance or become obsolete with hardware innovations, according to the ebook. Further, every verification within a digital identity platform carries the potential for earned revenue through service fees.

EasyJet’s 2070 pitches heartbeat biometrics for air travel

European short-haul carrier easyjet recently released a report showcasing predictions of what air travel could look like in 2070.

“The easyJet 2070: The Future Travel Report” was written by academics and futurists, including Professor Birgitte Andersen, Dr. Melissa Sterry, Shivvy Jervis, Dr. Patrick Dixon, Professor Graham Braithwaite and Nikhil Sachdeva. It forecasts airport journeys, air travel, accommodation and holiday experiences innovations.

For example, the report says that more passengers will use biometric information in the future to get through airport security.

More specifically, the report says that biometric heartbeats could replace traditional paper passports for more efficient security. At the same time, ergonomic biomimetic sensory plane seats will conform to each passenger’s body shape, height, weight and temperature

Further, a survey of 2,000 British adults has revealed that the two most desired trends in travel by 2070 are biometric heartbeat passports and time-traveling holiday experiences.

In addition, 3D-printed food could be customized according to passengers’ tastes and preferences.

90% of British adults expressed their excitement and curiosity at the prospect of what technological advances could make travel look like in 50 years. In comparison, 75% said they would be more likely to go on holiday with the help of such advancements.

