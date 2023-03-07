Consumers grapple with biometrics adoption, stakeholders grapple with expectations

Attendees of the recent MWC (Mobile World Congress) event in Barcelona used biometrics for event entry, in the latest example of a growing trend examined by The Wall Street Journal.

GSMA contracted Hong Kong-based ScanVis to use its Breeze facial recognition service for optional attendee access control at MWC, according to the Journal. The Journal reporter opted to use the service, noting it was faster than the alternative, and that enrollment with a passport took less than a minute.

The article raises common consumer concerns around the storage and destruction of biometric data, consent, and its potential to be repurposed for applications belong the one for which consent has been granted.

Stakeholders within the biometrics industry are well aware of these concerns, but technology developers and their customers appear to need help navigating their ethical and legal obligations, in both physical and online environments.

Alcatraz AI is hosting a webinar to address the fears businesses have around laws and regulations when adopting biometrics, featuring biometric data privacy attorney David J. Oberly of Squire Patton Boggs. Oberly has written extensively on the subject in guest posts for Biometric Update.

The webinar will be held March 15, and registrants unable to attend can receive a link to a recording. Topics covered will include communications, policies and procedures that can support compliance and increase adoption by easing end-user concerns.

“Many physical security professionals and end-users greatly value the benefits of using facial authentication to reduce friction at access points, strengthen their security posture, and address the challenges of tailgating and piggybacking,” says Tad Druart, vice president at Alcatraz AI. “Recent legal challenges and confusion about biometric privacy laws have created uncertainty and some reluctance to fully deploy systems. When a company prioritizes privacy, puts the proper policies, procedures, and opt-in technology in place, and clearly communicates with employees, they can easily create an environment that is more safe and secure by using biometric solutions.”

The Biometrics Institute has published a new paper on good practices for organizations using biometrics to authenticate users signing up for an online service.

‘Digital Identity and Biometric Authentication’ provides guidance for members on ensuring implementations are secure and effective.

“Biometric technology is not a one-size-fits-all solution and should be evaluated on a case-by-case basis,” says Brett Feldon, head of the Biometrics Institute’s Digital Identity Group. “Factors such as the sensitivity of the information being accessed, and the level of security required should be considered when determining whether biometrics is an appropriate technology choice.”

