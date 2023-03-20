Distributed biometrics hold promise of privacy and usability in remote authentication

Biometrics experts from Keyless and the New York Institute of Technology will join Biometric Update for a webinar on a privacy-enhancing method of deploying biometrics at the end of this month.

‘One selfie to rule them all: Could distributed biometrics revolutionize the way we authenticate?’ will feature Paolo Gasti, who is associate professor of computer science at the New York Institute of Technology, and Gal Steinberg, VP of Products at Keyless.

The webinar will present an alternative to the usability issues associated with local biometrics and the vulnerability to data breaches and privacy violations posed by server-side biometrics.

Keyless will present its own method of using distributed biometrics for remote user authentication, with a question-and-answer session following.

The company has also won ‘Best Passwordless Solution, Biometrics, and Multi-Factor Authentication’ at the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

The three gold awards are a testament to Keyless’ team and the value of its solutions for the industry, says Keyless CEO and Co-founder Andrea Carmignani.

This is the first year for the ‘Biometrics’ category, with Keyless as its inaugural winner.

The awards were chosen from among more than 800 entries in over 300 award categories.

Registrations are now open for the ‘One selfie to rule them all’ webinar, which will be held March 30, 2023 at 10am Eastern time.

