Telpo adds FAP60 fingerprint scanning to multi-biometric tablet

Telpo has expanded the fingerprint options available for its S8 rugged biometric tablet with FAP60 support.

Customers can now order the Telpo S8 tablet with FAP20, FAP30, FAP45 and FAP60 fingerprint scanners.

FAP60 capture devices can collect biometrics from up to four fingers simultaneously on a 3.2-inch by 3-inch scanning area. Capturing multiple fingers at one can speed up identity verification and enrollment.

The S8 provides an all-in-one device for identity document reading and multi-modal biometrics. It supports the face, iris and voice modalities, in addition to fingerprints, and can read chip cards, NFC cards or passports, barcodes and more, according to the announcement.

Telpo says customers are using the S8 in elections, for citizen identity enrollment, border management, criminal identification and other scenarios that require highly efficient and accurate identity verification.

The S8 tablet was launched in 2020, with fingerprint scanners supplied by vendors including Integrated Biometrics and Suprema. It was subsequently certified for IP65 protection against damage from dust, water, and impacts like being dropped.

Telpo also integrated the Elyctis ID BOX One OEM 021 document scanning module with its S8 tablet last November to provide machine readable zone (MRZ) and optical character recognition (OCR) analysis and contactless document scanning.

Article Topics

biometrics | fingerprint scanners | multimodal | tablets | Telpo