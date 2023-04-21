Familiar faces take on new roles in biometrics and security

Several recent hirings and appointments are indicative of continued growth in the biometrics and securities sectors. Transitions at Wicket, Sift, Idex, and Suprema America will see the companies add veteran executives to their senior management teams.

Wicket checks in new CMO for planned diversification

Jeff Bohem has been appointed as the new chief marketing officer for facial authentication platform provider, Wicket. Boehm’s career has seen him progress through leadership roles at a number of successful technology firms, and, most recently serving as CMO of the 3D printing company, Formlabs, which scaled its valuation to double unicorn status during his tenure. At Wicket, he will oversee the platform’s expansion beyond its core market of major sports stadiums, into a more diversified portfolio of sports and entertainment clients.

“As Wicket embarks on its next phase of expansion and growth, Jeff’s knowledge and insights will be invaluable in helping Wicket realize the potential of our technology platform,” says Wicket CEO Sanjay Manandhar in a release.

Wicket’s facial authentication platform uses patented computer vision AI technology and web-based applications, which can integrate with various access control and crowd credentialing systems, to be able to accurately ID a ticketholder in less than one second.

Fraud fighter Sift hires new marketing head

Sift has also acquired a new head of marketing, with Armen Najarian coming on board as chief marketing officer for the fraud detection and protection firm based in Menlo Park. Najarian brings two decades of experience in cybersecurity, digital ID and fraud prevention, including leadership stints with Outseer, Agari and ThreatMetrix.

“As artificial, pandemic-driven economic growth levels off for online merchants, it’s especially exciting to be joining a platform solution provider with such a solid reputation for delivering security and growth to companies that adopt it,” writes Najarian in a blog post on the company’s website.

Veteran brings local sales knowledge to Suprema America

Another veteran of the security industry, Scott Tobin, is joining Suprema America to serve as southeast regional sales manager.

“Suprema is known as a world-class manufacturer in access control and biometrics,” says Tobin in a release. “I understand their strategy to market, which will also make Suprema a leader in the security industry and allow us to meet and exceed our targets.”

Tobin has three decades of experience in the Southeast region, having worked for companies such as Honeywell Video & Access Control, Bosch USA, and others. In coming on board with Suprema, which is based in Lake Mary, Florida, Tobin will focus on expanding the biometrics and access control firm’s business in the region.

New chairman takes a seat at Idex

Larry Caccia has been promoted to chairman of the board for Idex Biometrics, which works in fingerprint-based authentication across payments, access control, and digital identity. Caccia, who was previously deputy chair, will take the position upon shareholder approval at the Idex general meeting in May.

“I believe Idex Biometrics is uniquely positioned to address the growing market for biometrically enabled smart cards. I’m excited to serve as Chairman at this pivotal time of market acceleration,” says Ciaccia in a release.

Ciaccia’s prior experience also includes a tenure at fingerprint sensor supplier, AuthenTec.

Article Topics

appointments | biometrics | digital identity | Idex Biometrics | Sift | Suprema America | Wicket