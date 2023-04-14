Patent progress for Trust Stamp biometric tokens and Fico continuous liveness detection

Trust Stamp has received a Notice of Allowance for three different patents, pertaining to protecting biometrics and other sensitive data, using identity tokens in the metaverse, and from the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

One of the patent applications builds on the process of transforming biometrics and other personal data into the company’s IT2 identity token, which Trust Stamp says cannot be reverse-engineered. Another presents a method for using IT2 tokens with NFTs and in the metaverse. The third proposes an authentication method based on evidence of control over third-party accounts.

The Notice of Allowance indicates that the patent applications are on their way to approval.

“We already had fourteen issued patents before these three allowances, and we have an additional 16 patent applications pending in addition to the three recently allowed,” says Trust Stamp CEO Gareth N. Genner in the announcement. “We’re proud to be at the forefront of using AI for these types of applications and these patents evidence our continuing commitment to a privacy first approach. Our innovative technology can be implemented ‘on the edge,’ meaning that it can operate on devices that may not have internet or other ways to access server resources powering the creation of privacy-first applications where the user’s biometrics never leave their own device, as well as use in remote locations that do not have Internet or other data services available to the user.”

Trust Stamp is now focused on monetizing its technology through sales of cloud services to governments, having invested heavily in research and development and transitioned to its SaaS orchestration layer last year, Genner says.

Fico granted liveness patent

Meanwhile, among a dozen patents granted by the USPTO to Fico is one covering the use of face biometrics and liveness for user authentication.

The liveness patent pertains to securing logical access control with continuous facial scanning, according to the announcement.

The other patents involve blockchain model governance, identification and tracking of associations between entities, and using visual indicators of features and training data to understand machine learning models.

“Fico has been a global trailblazer in industry-specific AI and machine learning inventions for more than three decades,” says Scott Zoldi, chief analytics officer at Fico. “We have built a culture of innovation to develop unique IP in AI operationalization, model governance, and machine learning applications. Our advances in AI and machine learning drive the operationalization of responsible AI capabilities, which in turn power better decisions, increase revenues, and provide more rewarding customer experiences for businesses worldwide.”

Fico says it is up to 213 active patents, with 80 more filed and pending.

The company has been tracking the acceptance of biometrics by consumers in various fields.

