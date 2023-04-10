Stanford study shows AI benchmarks aging poorly, need work

An AI research team led by Stanford University has found that algorithms are, indeed, besting humans in some benchmark tests. But AI benchmarks as a group also are aging and less effective.

New and redesigned benchmarks are needed, the team found.

Those are three insights in a new report relevant to biometric systems as businesses, governments and universities increase the number and capabilities of algorithms for, as an example, facial recognition.

The 2023 AI Index Report is the product of Stanford’s Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, or HAI, program working with researchers from SRI International, Hebrew University, Google and others. Developments from 127 nations were analyzed.

In one example of AI growth measured against a benchmark, code was able to accurately answer visual questions 84.3 percent of the time, compared to the 80.78 percent human baseline.

In other cases, benchmarks are plateauing when there is growth is possible and needed.

The Celeb-DF deepfake-detection benchmark showed promise in 2019, but it has since stalled.

In all, 50 vision, language, speech and other benchmarks were prodded, and it was found that many algorithms “score extremely high,” limiting their usefulness.

“Many facial recognition systems are able to successfully identify close to 100% of faces, even on challenging datasets,” the researchers wrote.

There appears room to grow both for facial recognition performance and benchmarks. HAI research found that private investment in the code in 2021 and 2022 was second to the last among 25 focus areas, well below $1 billion. It was the second annual decline.

Investment in AI for data management, processing and cloud operations last year was $10 billion, making it the most attractive target sector for deep pockets. (The researchers noted that overall, AI investment is down.)

That said, benchmark saturation is becoming more pervasive, according to the researchers.

By saturation, they mean that year-over-year improvement as measured by benchmarks are flattening. The top algorithm in one area examined in this year’s report was .1 percent better than in 2022, a rate considered negligible.

Article Topics

AI | algorithms | biometrics research | facial recognition | Stanford University