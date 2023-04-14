Xator wins $750M contract to support humanitarian logistics with identity services

Xator has been selected by the United States Department of State to supply support services for humanitarian efforts under a lucrative contract.

The contract won by the Parsons subsidiary is worth up to $750 million, with a $250 million one-year base period and two single-year option periods.

Parsons will support worldwide logistics with identity, medical and transport services, according to the announcement.

Asked whether the contract includes biometric services, a Parsons representative told Biometric Update in an email, “we are unable to discuss specific services delivered under this contract due to the sensitive nature of the work.”

Xator subsidiary InCadence has supplied mobile biometrics to the State Department under prior contracts.

“We are committed to delivering solutions to our customers’ most complex challenges anywhere in the world,” says Jon Moretta, president of engineered systems for Parsons. “Humanitarian missions take place in operationally complicated environments, but our global capabilities and uniquely qualified team make us a trusted partner to DOS in carrying out this necessary work. We are ready to support the agency’s humanitarian efforts to save lives and alleviate suffering by ensuring that vulnerable and crisis-affected individuals receive assistance and protection.”

The U.S provides humanitarian assistance to tens of millions of displaced and crisis-affected people around the world, Parsons points out in the announcement.

Parsons acquired Xator for $400 million last June to add its biometrics, threat assessment and drone defense capabilities to its portfolio.

Article Topics

biometrics | government purchasing | Parsons Corporation | U.S. Government | Xator