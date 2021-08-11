InCadence wins $46.8M biometrics contract to support U.S. State Department vetting

InCadence has won a 10-year contract worth $46.8 million to provide mobile biometrics to the U.S. State Department’s Diplomatic Security Identity Assurance System (DSIAS).

The Xator subsidiary’s Ares Mobile Biometric System will be used to screen applicants to the diplomatic service and related posts against the biometrics databases and watchlists of federal agencies including the Department of Defense, the Department of Justice, and the Department of Homeland Security. Multimodal enrollment of the subjects’ fingerprints and iris biometrics in compliance with U.S. government standards will be carried out by DSIAS and Ares to support diplomatic security, high threat posts, counterterrorism and counterintelligence, as well as domestic field operations around the world, according to the announcement.

Biometric data will be collected at multiple posts and centralized through an enterprise architecture in a database operated by the Department of State. Diplomatic Security Service Special Agents serving as Regional Security Officers in U.S. embassies will use the system to vet applicants.

The contract was awarded by the Department of State Office of Acquisition Management to support the Office of the Chief Technology Officer (DS/EX/CTO).

“This award continues Xator’s support to DS/EX/CTO with world-class identity assurance capabilities,” says Tom Heasley, senior vice president and general manager of Xator’s Critical Infrastructure Protection Solutions Business Unit. “We are proud to have the opportunity to provide an award-winning technical solution that supports DS and its mission. It is a testament to our dedication and commitment to providing the best capability for our customers while strengthening national security.”

InCadence won a similar contract for $12.6 million in 2016, and won a contract late last year to provide biometric scanners with Integrated Biometrics technology to Orange County Police.

